Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders pays visit to a young kid suffering from rare disease called Duchenne muscular dystrophy: In Photos

Sanders' daughter visited a child named Grant, suffering from a rare disease known as Duchenne muscular dystrophy. She posted a picture with him via Instagram, while giving him hope and expressing remorse for the absence of treatments:

"Dedication never takes a day off. 💪🏾 #AlwaysWorking; It was a privilege and honor meeting this amazing spirit, Grant. Today, I learned about Duchenne Muscular dystrophy. It was very discouraging knowing there has not been a cure found yet, but with a never-failing God and the help of everyone's donations towards this cause I keep hope alive. 🙏🏾💕 #HopeForACure #curedechenne"

Deiondra visits Grant, suffering from DMD (Via: Instagram)

Deion Sanders and evidently his daughter have a strong faith. Coach Prime speaks of his strong belief in God, just as his children. He thanks him in his speeches, pep talks and tweets, unfailingly, for making him the man he is.

What is Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy?

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy or DMD is a genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration. It causes weakness due to the alterations of dystrophin, a protein that helps to keep the muscle cells intact.

DMD symptoms can be spotted in early childhood usually between the ages 2 and 3. It is a rare disease with an approximate prevalence of six per 100,000 individuals, mostly in Europe and North America. The rareness of the disease has led to minimal R&D and thereby lack of treatment.

Deiondra Sanders' professional life and awareness endeavors

Deiondra Sanders, the 31-year-old daughter and firstborn of Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, is primarily a public relations expert. She forges professional relationships between Fortune 500 companies.

Additionally, Deiondra Sanders is a fashion enthusiast and is often spotted alongside Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, who is a wardrobe stylist and entrepreneur. Deiondra is also a vlogger who uses her reach and following to raise awareness on important topics concerning social areas.

Deiondra Sanders is a relentless supporter of the Black community. She is also an ardent supporter of her father, Deion Sanders, and makes sure to emphasize the same through her posts and interactions with his team.