Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra Sanders pens a heartfelt letter to all the "C section mamas"

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sander's eldest daughter Deiondra Sanders rang in the New Year by painting the town red alongside her fiance Jacquees. She also revealed on her Instagram stories that she was anxious to leave her child, Baby Snow, alone for the first time. Since then, the couple has posted snippets from their trip to Abu Dhabi over the past few days.

On Tuesday, Deiondra, who had a difficult pregnancy, posted a heartfelt letter to mothers who had to undergo cesarean sections to give birth.

"Happy National Cesarean Day. This one is for all us C-Section mommas," Deiondra wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Deiondra's IG stories

Deiondra Sanders had an arduous pregnancy

Deiondra Sanders announced the news of her pregnancy with Jacquees in February with an emotional Instagram post. She detailed the hurdles that she had had to jump over to conceive which included four myomectomy surgeries to remove fibroids that were preventing conception.

Trending

"I’m having my baby for the 4 myomectomy surgeries I have had,” Deiondra wrote. “I am having my baby for all the years I stayed on birth control even though it gave me breast tumors. I’m having my baby for all the Doctors that told me I wouldn’t make it out the first trimester. I’m having a baby for the 7 current fibroids that surrounds my uterus to this day.

"I’m having a baby for all the high risk moms that was scared everyday thinking they would miscarry… I’m having this baby to give hope to all the other women that may be in my situation. No matter what Doctor’s say, GOD HAS THE FINAL SAY."

After she coincidentally gave birth in August on the same day as her father, Deion Sander's birthday, Deiondra posted a heartfelt message on Instagram further divulging just how difficult her pregnancy had been.

"WE MADE IT YALL🥹 Through every challenge—the fibroids, the threatened miscarriages, the shortened cervix, the cerclage, the myomectomies, the wisdom of age(keep it cute lol), placenta accreta and taking my entire uterus, the bed rest, and the prayers to reach 28 weeks—by the grace of God, WE MADE IT," Deiondra wrote.

Deiondra Sanders called Baby Snow a "miracle baby" several times after she gave birth detailing that the high-risk pregnancy was arduous right to the end.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback