Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra Sanders reacts to Shedeur Sanders’ watch flex after Colorado-ASU win - “Turn me up 2“

Shedeur Sanders's sister, Deiondra Sanders, does not shy away from showing her support for her Colorado football brothers.

She was seen joining Coach Prime's ex-wife, Pilar Sanders, to showcase their support for them during their games this season. And now, Deiondra Sanders once again took to social media to heap praise on Shedeur Sanders.

After Colorado's Week 6 victory, the quarterback took to the stands of Arizona State fans. He flexed his $70,000 watch while grinning in a move that has been dubbed 'The Shedeur' by DJ Khaled and Rick Ross.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

And Deiondra Sanders was all up for this celebration with her brother. She took to Instagram to share the story of the same, while her caption read "Turn me up 2" followed by a fire emoji.

Credits: Deiondra Sanders Instagram

The Sanders family is a close-knit bunch. And all of Coach Prime's children seem to be supportive of each other and their individual ventures.

While Deiondra Sanders may have chosen the entrepreneurial road to build a life for herself, football will always remain close to her heart because of her brothers Shilo and Shedeur Sanders.

Deiondra Sanders flaunts her gorgeous look for Loreal Sarkisian's event

Recently, the eldest daughter of Deion Sanders partnered up with Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, at one of her fashion events. She had taken to Instagram to share a story of herself in a bright orange dress while talking about her makeup for the Khou Exclusive Interview event.

Credits: Deiondra Sanders Instagram

She also recently shared stories of tagging with Loreal for the Red River showdown between Texas and Oklahoma.

Deiondra was glammed up in a pink dress, while Loreal Sarkisian looked sharp in all-white attire.

Coach Prime's Colorado wins Week 6

The Colorado Buffaloes locked horns in a thrilling game with Arizona State in a Week 6 clash.

The Buffs were the favorites to win the game, as the Sun Devils struggled with four back-to-back losses while only winning their season opener against Southern Utah. But Deion Sanders and his team had their work cut out for them, as the game was too close to comfort.

After a hard-fought battle of four quarters, Colorado emerged victorious with a 24-27 final score. Shedeur racked up 239 passing yards and one passing touchdown in the game.