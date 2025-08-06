Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra Sanders shares wholesome snaps of son Snow to celebrate his first birthday

Coach Prime's grandson, Snow, was born on August 9, 2024, the same day as the Colorado Buffaloes head coach's birthday. Snow's family is gearing up to go all out to celebrate his 1st birthday.Snow's mother, Deiondra Sanders, shared wholesome photos of her son on social media before he turned one. On her Instagram stories, she shared snippets of Snow posing in front of the camera.In one photo, we see him flaunting his toy Lamborghini car. Deiondra took the photos from a post she shared on her son's account to celebrate his first birthday.Coach Prime's grandson Baby SnowAfter Snow was born, Deion Sanders was excited about becoming a grandfather. During a press conference in August 2024, he expressed his gratitude to god for blessing him with another family member on his birthday.&quot;That's how good God is, like God would choose me on my birthday, for my daughter, for my kids to have their first child, the first time I'm a grandfather, on my birthday,&quot; Sanders said. &quot;Do you understand how beautiful that is? How much of a blessing that is?&quot;Deiondra also celebrated her son's birth with a lengthy post on Instagram. She talked about all the challenges she faced during pregnancy while expressing her excitement about becoming a mother.&quot;WE MADE IT YALL- through every challenge ... by the grace of God, WE MADE IT,&quot; Deiondra wrote. &quot;I can't do anything but praise Him! Thank you God. Thank you, Jesus. This journey has been long, but seeing your face, my sweet baby boy, made every moment worthwhile. &quot;I am overjoyed to be your mom and cannot wait to share a lifetime of love and adventures with you. I love you so much Baby Que I love you so much Que.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCoach Prime's daughter and grandson shares special birthday post for Darius ThompsonLast month, Deiondra wished Darius Thompson on his birthday. She shared an Instagram story of him holding Baby Snow while posing for the camera.Coach Prime's daughter accompanied it with a caption that read:&quot;Happy Birthday to @dariusthompson79!! Thank you for all you do. Snow loves you!! We appreciate you. I hope you have a great day,&quot; Deiondra wrote.Deiondra's IG storyCoach Prime has already spent months doting on his adorable grandson. It will be interesting to see what gift he gets him on his first birthday.