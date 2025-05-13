Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra takes a jab at baby daddy Jacquees with a witty post

Deiondra Sanders, daughter of Coach Prime and his ex-wife, Carolyn Chambers, frequently conveys her thoughts on Instagram. On Tuesday, Deiondra reposted a video to her Instagram stories.

The video featured a person dragging a suitcase to the sea and throwing it into the water. It was captioned:

"Give your baby daddy one more chance or live in the ocean... Me:"

Deiondra Sanders captioned the post on her stories.

" 😂 😭 lil mermaid me"

Deiondra's story post suggests she would rather drown in the sea than get back with someone who cheated on her in the first place.

Deiondra and R&B singer Jacquees have been at odds for months, and their conflict has been played out on social media.

According to Athlon Sports, Deiondra promised to protect her son in the situation with Jacquees. The report states that Deiondra and the singer's family have been going back and forth for quite some time.

Coach Prime's daughter took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express her frustrations about the situation. She wrote:

"It is really sad to see family choose to NOT spend time with their grandson or nephew due to the hate for their mother. I am so thankful for the family I have. I love Snow so much and will always protect him."

The couple hasn't been seen together in months, and it's a question mark around their future plans.

Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra Sanders and Jacquees got engaged after baby shower

According to People, Deiondra Sanders and Jacquees got engaged at the couple's baby shower around July 13 and 14, 2024. The proposal was done in the presence of family and friends of both Coach Prime's daughter and the R&B singer.

The report states that the couple first began dating in 2023, and figured out they'd be expecting a baby in March 2024. The baby arrived on August 9, 2024. The couple named him Que, and he shares a birthday with Pro Football Hall of Famer and Deiondra's father, Deion Sanders, better known as Coach Prime.

The last few months have been tough between the couple, with the duo trading barbs in "The Shade Room" comment section and posting subs on X.

