Colorado coach Deion Sanders' daughter, Shelomi Sanders, has been working out with her Colorado Buffaloes teammates. The 20-year-old guard transferred to CU after the school hired her father in December 2022.

Her passion for basketball has only grown with time. After joining the Buffs as a mid-freshman, she focused on developing her skills last season. In the two games she played, she averaged 1.5 points. Although she has played only eight minutes in four games for the No. 18 Buffaloes (22-8) this season, she is working with her squad.

Coach Prime's daughter shared a picture of herself and the team working out. All of them flexed and showed off their bicep muscles. The caption for the Instagram story was:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"VEGAS DAWGS"

Image Credit: Shelomi Sanders' Instagram Story

The Pac-12 Tournament is being held in Las Vegas. CU blasted 79-30 on Wednesday.

Along with working hard with her team, she also enjoys engaging with her fans on social media. Coach Prime's daughter has Type I diabetes and openly speaks about her condition to encourage others to live freely.

Coach Prime's daughter shares her unique workout

To become a collegiate athlete, it is important to give time to strength building and becoming physically fit. After the Colorado Buffaloes topped the Washington State Cougars in a 63-57 showdown last month, Shelomi shared a series of her unique workouts.

Despite not being able to play much this season because of a broken finger, she is working to make herself stronger.

"Trying a new way to mix up my workouts," Shelomi Sanders wrote in the caption. "Join me! See child safety guidance online; Meta Accounts is for 10+."

Neon Deion gets shocked after seeing Shelomi's hairstyle

Deion Sanders supports his daughter's aspirations, but sometimes he can't stop himself from engaging in playful beef with her. Once, he appeared shocked after seeing Shelomi's distinctive hairdo.

Before approaching her dad, she said in a reel:

"Let's see! I think he's just gonna look at me and want to chokeslam me."

She then entered her father's office and asked him to look at her new hairstyle.

"I'm gonna show you something, and I know you're going to be mad because the last time I did this, you were mad," Shelomi said.

She then turned around and showed Neon Deion her new hair, which was dyed blue. This was the Buffs coach's reaction:

"I'm gonna slap you at the back of your head. Lord, I just want to do something to you. Why? Why though? I just want to palm your face right now so hard."

Did you like Shelomi's hairstyle? Write your thoughts in the comments!