Coach Prime's drops 3-word reaction to daughter Shelomi's warm picture inside car

Coach Prime has been urging teams to take spring season seriously, pushing for real competition and purposeful practice. Despite his busy schedule, he still makes time to keep an eye on his children’s social media activity. Recently, he came across a post from his daughter and couldn’t help but react.

Shelomi Sanders, daughter of Deion Sanders, shared a warm moment on Instagram on Tuesday, posting photos of herself sitting inside a car. Dressed in a dark zip-up hoodie, as her voluminous curls, blending light and dark tones, shimmered with the sunlight streaming in.

Her father, Coach Prime, left a heartfelt comment on the picture:

“Love you baby.”

Shelomi, a guard for the Alabama A&M women’s basketball team, transferred from the University of Colorado, where she saw limited playing time. At Alabama A&M, she’s begun to shine, including a career-high 14-point performance against Oakwood.

Standing 5 feet 6 inches tall, Shelomi is currently a redshirt junior, determined to make her mark on and off the court.

Paul Finebaum weighed in on Deion Sanders’ spring game proposal

Veteran ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum has weighed in on Deion Sanders’ bold spring game proposal, stirring up debate across college football.

Coach Prime suggested an NFL-style scrimmage, where two teams practice together and end the week with a game. Syracuse’s Fran Brown expressed interest in partnering with Colorado for such a format. But there’s a catch: this idea violates NCAA rules, which prohibit teams from scrimmaging against one another.

On Tuesday's episode of "The Paul Finebaum Show," the SEC Network analyst said:

"I would suggest to Syracuse and Colorado to do it anyway and screw the NCAA," Finebaum said. "What are they going to do? The second they come after you, just file a lawsuit against them."

While Coach Prime initially had loftier plans, reports suggest he wanted to scrimmage Bill Belichick and North Carolina - the Tar Heels have confirmed they’re skipping a spring game altogether, opting instead for a “spring event.”

The Buffaloes are sticking to their schedule for now, with their spring game set for Apr. 19. Syracuse’s spring game will take place a week earlier at the JMA Wireless Dome.

