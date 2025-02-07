Coach Prime's ex-wife Carolyn Chambers reshares his post hyping up Deion Sanders Jr.'s 'game-changing' work

Colorado coach Deion Sanders' eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., aka "Bucky," has cut a niche for himself as one of the top content producers in college football via his "Well Off Media" channels. Bucky has handled the social media presence of his father and brothers at both Jackson State and Colorado.

On Tuesday, the charismatic Buffs coach posted a picture of his son on Instagram, praising him for the work that he has done on social media to make Colorado more visible since their arrival in Boulder.

"The 1 ! @deionsandersjr has changed the game completely. @welloffmedia Proud of ya and Love ya son! #Dad/CoachPrime," Coach Prime wrote.

On Thursday, Coach Prime's ex-wife, Carolyn Chambers, reposted Coach Prime's encouraging post of their son on her Instagram stories.

Chamber's IG stories

How Carolyn Chambers helped Deion Sanders Jr. achieve his dreams

While he is one of college football's top content creators currently, Deion Sanders Jr. had to go through difficult periods in his nascent years, having retired from playing football after appearing for the SMU Mustangs.

During an episode of the "Reach the People" podcast, the outspoken "Bucky" revealed how his mother, Carolyn Chambers, helped him start the ascent to his current status.

“My mom deserves to do different things. My mom wants to go to Egypt to see the pyramids. I can’t help do that,” Deion Sanders Jr. said. “My mom needs help paying the bills 'cause now she’s broke because she done helped me out too much.

“She helped me buy this machine and where I learned how to sew or my Cricut machine or some s**t where I would cut and then press the shirt. It’s like, she about the circuit and the machine, and the little vinyl. Now, she’s fu***d up. I done used her mortgage money, and I can’t do sh*t about it. My sister needs help, I can’t do sh*t about it.”

Bucky also revealed in a "Well Off Media" podcast how his girlfriend, Brittany Faye, helped him through the tough moments in his life.

“That’s why I love Brittany so much," Deion Jr. said (43:00). "She paid my rent. She would send me money. I didn't have $15 in my account, bro, to pay for Sonic, bro. If a man asks for $100, they really need it. If a man asks for a specific amount, they really need that money.

"People that I've done A, B, C, D for, people that I've paid for – and I hate to bring sh*t up because you don't do stuff just to bring it up but damn, you ain't even gonna let me see that and I've done A, B, C, D for you? So, Brittany showed love, and that's why I was like, 'Brittany, you just met me a month or two months ago, and you're already helping pay my rent.'"

With his brothers, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, departing for the NFL, Deion Sanders Jr. revealed that his future in Boulder remains uncertain ahead of the 2025 college football season.

