Coach Prime’s ex-wife Carolyne Chambers shows love to him for including her in birthday message for Deiondra Sanders

Coach Prime's daughter, Deiondra Sanders, has been in the headlines for the past few months due to her escalating marital issues with her fiancé, R&B musician Jacquees. She took a break from the headline-grabbing family drama to celebrate her 33rd birthday on April 17.

On Thursday, the charismatic Buffs coach celebrated his daughter's birthday with a clip on Instagram. He captioned it:

"HAPPY BLESSED PEACEFUL BIRTHDAY to MY Favorite Child @deiondrasanders ! I Love you, I’m Proud of You and what God is about to do with you and thru you is a TRUE TESTIMONY! Watch GOD Show up and Show Out! #Daddy @carolynecsandersrealtor," Coach Prime wrote.

In the clip, Coach Prime, accompanied by his eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., gave a heartfelt birthday message directed at Deiondra Sanders and even sang a birthday song. Interestingly, he also elected to tag Deiondra's mother, Carolyne Sanders, in the caption of the post.

Coach Prime's ex-wife and Deiondra Sanders' mother, Carolyne Chambers showed her appreciation for the mention by the Buffs coach by posting a love heart emoji in the comments.

Carolyn Chamber's IG comment

Deiondra Sanders outlines Coach Prime's support

Deiondra Sanders had a difficult pregnancy, which was characterized by being termed a high-risk mother after difficulties conceiving. She has extensively detailed both her journey during and after giving birth.

During Wednesday's segment of the "Baller Alert" podcast, Deiondra broke down her struggles with postpartum depression and how her father helped her through it.

"I didn’t really think it was that real because I was like, ‘Oh, I have a lot of help, you know. I don’t think I’ll be going through it. But it hit me hard. I still had so much help, and I still have so much help, and it’s still thoughts that I’m like, why do I think like this?” Deiondra Sanders said. “Even in the very beginning, I’m like, I feel like I should be happier. Me having a new baby, why do I feel like this?

“He said, 'You can’t do that. You have to know you have to go about it like this, you can’t just go off when you’re mad like that, you know.' So, we talked about it. He told me different ways to, you know, handle stuff when I’m provoked, and just how to just kind of like walk away.“

Deiondra regularly keeps her fans apprised of her motherhood journey, including the good and difficult aspects of the experience.

