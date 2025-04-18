  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Coach Prime’s ex-wife Carolyne Chambers shows love to him for including her in birthday message for Deiondra Sanders

Coach Prime’s ex-wife Carolyne Chambers shows love to him for including her in birthday message for Deiondra Sanders

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Apr 18, 2025 11:28 GMT
Deion and Deiondra Sanders and Carolyn Chambers (Deiondra
Deion and Deiondra Sanders and Carolyn Chambers (Deiondra's IG handle)

Coach Prime's daughter, Deiondra Sanders, has been in the headlines for the past few months due to her escalating marital issues with her fiancé, R&B musician Jacquees. She took a break from the headline-grabbing family drama to celebrate her 33rd birthday on April 17.

Ad

On Thursday, the charismatic Buffs coach celebrated his daughter's birthday with a clip on Instagram. He captioned it:

"HAPPY BLESSED PEACEFUL BIRTHDAY to MY Favorite Child @deiondrasanders ! I Love you, I’m Proud of You and what God is about to do with you and thru you is a TRUE TESTIMONY! Watch GOD Show up and Show Out! #Daddy @carolynecsandersrealtor," Coach Prime wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In the clip, Coach Prime, accompanied by his eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., gave a heartfelt birthday message directed at Deiondra Sanders and even sang a birthday song. Interestingly, he also elected to tag Deiondra's mother, Carolyne Sanders, in the caption of the post.

Ad

Coach Prime's ex-wife and Deiondra Sanders' mother, Carolyne Chambers showed her appreciation for the mention by the Buffs coach by posting a love heart emoji in the comments.

Carolyn Chamber&#039;s IG comment
Carolyn Chamber's IG comment

Deiondra Sanders outlines Coach Prime's support

Deiondra Sanders had a difficult pregnancy, which was characterized by being termed a high-risk mother after difficulties conceiving. She has extensively detailed both her journey during and after giving birth.

Ad

During Wednesday's segment of the "Baller Alert" podcast, Deiondra broke down her struggles with postpartum depression and how her father helped her through it.

"I didn’t really think it was that real because I was like, ‘Oh, I have a lot of help, you know. I don’t think I’ll be going through it. But it hit me hard. I still had so much help, and I still have so much help, and it’s still thoughts that I’m like, why do I think like this?” Deiondra Sanders said. “Even in the very beginning, I’m like, I feel like I should be happier. Me having a new baby, why do I feel like this?
Ad
“He said, 'You can’t do that. You have to know you have to go about it like this, you can’t just go off when you’re mad like that, you know.' So, we talked about it. He told me different ways to, you know, handle stuff when I’m provoked, and just how to just kind of like walk away.

Deiondra regularly keeps her fans apprised of her motherhood journey, including the good and difficult aspects of the experience.

About the author
Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Know More

Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications