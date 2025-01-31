Coach Prime's ex-wife Pilar Sanders drops heartwarming reaction to son Shilo Sanders' sweet gesture toward his young fans

Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl game in Texas on Thursday. Shilo joined four Colorado teammates including Cam'Ron Silmon Craig, LaJohntay Wester, Will Sheppard and Jimmy Horn Jr. who appeared in the game.

A clip of Shilo graciously posing for photographs with high school kids inside the AT&T Stadium before the game went viral on Instagram.

On Thursday, Pilar Sanders, Shilo's ever-supportive mother, hyped up her son's actions on her Instagram stories.

"Shi luvs the kids," Pilar Sanders wrote.

Shilo Sanders shares a close relationship with his mother, Pilar Sanders. The pair have showcased several times in the past with the latter often hyping up the safety's achievements on social media.

Shilo Sanders responds to critics

Shilo Sanders and his brother, Shedeur Sanders, have generated a lot of discourse ever since they followed their famous father, Deion Sanders from the Jackson State Tigers to the Colorado Buffaloes in 2022. Both brothers have launched their respective fashion brands and rap careers.

During the East-West Shrine Bowl week, Shilo gave an interview to "Rivals" where he addressed the relentless criticism he and his brother have gotten for basking in the glow of their father's fame.

“I mean, I don’t call myself ‘Prime’s son.’ That’s y’all that calls me that,” Shilo said. “I’ve been making a name for myself for a long time. If you want to keep calling me that, then that’s cool. We’re not really focused on that. I mean, that’s our dad — he’s great.

"So, if you want to say those are Prime’s sons, then it is what it is. We’re also individuals and good at what we do. The only thing bad about people saying ‘He’s Coach Prime’s son’ - they just leave my mom out, you know? My mom’s sitting over there mad like, ‘Call ’em Pilar’s sons sometimes.'”

Shedeur Sanders, who was also at the Shrine Bowl to speak to teams like the Tennessee Titans and the Cleveland Browns, also echoed his brother's comments about their father looking out for them.

“I ain't know your parents being involved and wanting the best for you is a problem,” Shedeur said. "I think as parents, each and everyone will want the best for their kids so, the fact that he has the opportunity to do that for me and he has the best quarterback in the country, he is supposed to do that. He made sure we understood, ‘We have a nice house, but this is all my stuff. This isn’t your stuff.'"

Coach Prime has said in the past that he would be intimately involved in his sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sander's NFL draft futures due to his understanding of the game.

