"Because of his last name" - Former Jets scout rips apart Shedeur Sanders as he continues to be round one prospect for 2025 NFL Draft

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders attended the East-West Shrine Bowl in Texas but did not play after being requested by the Tennessee Titans and the Cleveland Browns not to take part. The Buffs quarterback also held meetings with executives from the teams that hold the top picks in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

Sanders has been tabbed as one of the top picks in the upcoming draft in various mock drafts and his future in the NFL has inspired widespread discourse among both college football and NFL fans over whether he has what it takes to be the No. 1 pick.

On Thursday, former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly tweeted a controversial take about Sanders on X.

"As a former #NFL scout, the only reason Shedeur Sanders is even in the first round discussion is because of his last name. There’s nothing on his game film that supports it," Kelly tweeted.

Shedeur Sanders impresses NFL coach at Shrine Bowl

During the East-West Shrine Bowl, Shedeur Sanders held meetings with the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants. During a news conference after meeting the quarterback, Titans coach Brian Callahan praised Sander's maturity and talent.

"You can tell he's been raised right," Callahan said. "He's mature, he has a really poised way about him. You can tell he's been in the spotlight and knows how to handle it. I enjoyed talking to him. Even though Shedeur didn't throw today, I got a chance to talk to him for 15 minutes, and that's one touchpoint to probably what's going to be multiple."

Shedeur showcased some of the media savvy that Callahan praised him for during an interview with Yahoo Sports on Wednesday when he was asked about feeling any pressure about stepping up to the NFL.

“I don’t,” Shedeur Sanders said. “That’s why the pressure doesn’t faze me. That’s why no situation would ever faze me. That’s why I know I’m the most guaranteed risk you can take.

“It’s year by year. God will make sure I’m prepared each and every year, each and every year preparing for the next steps for the next things that are coming in life. Everything has happened for a reason and everything has happened for a purpose and I was just thankful that I was able to go through this process with my dad and with my family.”

Shedeur Sander's draft status will continue to be scrutinized until the 2025 NFL Draft due to the quarterback's affiliation with his father and Colorado coach, Deion Sanders.

