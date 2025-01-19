Coach Prime's ex-wife Pilar Sanders flexes her attire with daughter Shelomi via latest IG post

Pilar Sanders, Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders' ex-wife, appeared in a stylish Instagram photo shared by her daughter, Shelomi, on Saturday. Sporting long black hair and a black ensemble featuring a fluffy jacket and a red "22" shirt, Pilar posed outside what appears to be a shopping center.

She held a red drink bottle, shopping bag and black handbag against a backdrop of greenery and light-colored buildings. Her daughter Shelomi, who plays women's basketball for Alabama A&M University, added five heart-eyed emojis to the story.

Screenshot, via Instagram

Throughout the college football season, Pilar has been actively cheering on her sons, Shilo and Shedeur, while also sharing her love for her daughter, Shelomi, via her Instagram stories.

Shelomi, a former Colorado sophomore, appeared in five games during the 2023-24 season. In the 2024-25 season for Alabama A&M, she averages 1.6 points, 0.4 rebounds and 0.3 assists with a 29% field goal percentage.

Pilar Sanders championing Shilo's artistic ventures

Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders launched his music career on Jan. 1, releasing his debut single "Hate 2 Love." His mother, Pilar Sanders, celebrated the release on Instagram, sharing the album cover which shows Shilo walking on a hillside with a tree and snow-capped mountains in the background.

"FINALLY! I'M SO PROUD OF YOU SON! THIS IS FIRE (emoji)," Pilar wrote.

The timing aligns with Shilo's preparation for the 2025 NFL Draft, where he'll enter alongside his younger brother Shedeur. Though Shilo is two years older, he maximized his college eligibility to six years, enabling the brothers to graduate together and pursue their NFL dreams simultaneously.

Pilar Sanders has actively supported both sons throughout their time at Colorado, attending their games at Folsom Field and defending them on social media. Now she's championing Shilo's artistic ventures as he expands beyond athletics.

