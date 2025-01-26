Coach Prime’s ex-wife Pilar Sanders shows love to a fan for complimenting the Sanders family

Pilar Sanders, Coach Prime's ex-wife, and mother of Shedeur, Shilo, and Shelomi Sanders, is investing some of her time in new artistic endeavors. She seems to be focused on acrylics on black obsidian canvas, and she posted a short video to Instagram this week showing her latest two creations.

The pieces seemed inspired by Japanese culture and are called 'Saki' and 'Shogun.' In the caption of the post, Pilar Sanders wrote:

"From my ÉCLAT NOIR series, presenting ‘SAKI’ and ‘SHOGUN’... Acrylic on Canvas. Black Obsidian"

A fan praised her, pointing out that she's another talented member of the family:

"Entire family has talent! 🙏🏽"

To this, Pilar Sanders replied with a heart emoji and also liked the fan's post.

Fan's comment and Pilar's reply

Deion Sanders and Pilar were married from 1999 to 2013. Differences arose between the couple and eventually led to their separation.

Michael Irvin believes the Dallas Cowboys lost the opportunity to hire Coach Prime

The Dallas Cowboys have found a new coach in Brian Schottenheimer, and Michael Irvin isn't happy about it. The Pro Football Hall of Famer believes that his former franchise lost an opportunity to hire another former Dallas Cowboys, Coach Prime.

"We lost an opportunity here,” Irvin said. “I was pushing for Deion Sanders to be the next coach. And I still stand 10 toes down on that push.”

“You bringing in someone that already was inside as the head coach, you lose things there that you can’t grab back, that I worry about ... I know what we needed, they don’t have curfew. They don’t have discipline. We were fourth in penalties this year. So how you do fix that? ... How do you do that when you’re coming from inside?”

Schottenheimer has been with the Cowboys since 2022. While Irvin attempted to keep his mind open about the now-former offensive coordinator, it was clear that he had doubts regarding the new coach. Sanders to the Cowboys was always going to be a long shot.

