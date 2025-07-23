  • home icon
Coach Prime's infant grandson baby Snow takes first haircut before birthday alongside uncle Bucky & mom Deiondra

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Jul 23, 2025 14:25 GMT
Coach Prime
Coach Prime's grandson (Credits: Deion Sanders and Deiondra IG)

Coach Prime's grandson Snow got his first haircut on Tuesday. His mother, Deiondra Sanders, shared two clips from his day out at the barber shop for his first haircut.

In the video, Coach Prime's grandson is sitting on a chair while getting a trim from the barber. He was accompanied by Deiondra and uncle Deion Sanders Jr. Snow didn't make a fuss while getting a haircut. This earned him a lot of praise from his mom in the video.

"I was a big boy getting my first hair cut today, S/O to my barber @paydouyblej," the caption read.
Deiondra welcomed Snow on August 9 last year. Snow shares his birth day with Coach Prime, who was born in 1967. The Colorado Buffaloes coach was overjoyed with this coincidence of having his first grandchild on his birthday. During a press meet in August, he expressed his gratitude to God for the "blessing."

"That's how good God is, like God would choose me on my birthday, for my daughter, for my kids to have their first child, the first time I'm a grandfather, on my birthday," Sanders said. "Do you understand how beautiful that is? How much of a blessing this is?"
Before entering his third year in Boulder, Sanders utilized this offseason to make memories with his grandson. In May, he built a private playground for Snow at his Texas estate. Coach Prime dubbed the play area "Snow's Playground."

Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra makes major announcement about Baby Snow

Deiondra's motherhood journey has been a roller coaster ride. She went through various adversities to give birth to Snow and is now enjoying her life to the fullest with her son.

Last Friday, she made a major announcement about Coach Prime's grandson on social media. Deiondra shared a tweet on X, talking about how baby Snow took his first steps at 11 months old.

"Omg, Omg! My baby just walked," Deiondra wrote in the tweet.

This will be Deion Sanders' first season without his sons Shedeur and Shilo. He can count on baby Snow to cheer him and the Buffs from the sidelines. He attended his first college football game last season, when the Buffs faced the BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl.

