  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Coach Prime's NFL rival has 3-word reaction to Shelomi Sanders helping dad Deion with major milestone amid health recovery

Coach Prime's NFL rival has 3-word reaction to Shelomi Sanders helping dad Deion with major milestone amid health recovery

By Arnold
Published Jul 19, 2025 16:30 GMT
On Location Experiences Hosts &quot;51 Days To Super Bowl LI&quot; Celebration - Source: Getty
Coach Prime's NFL rival has 3-word reaction to Shelomi Sanders helping dad Deion with major milestone amid health recovery (Credits: Getty)

Deion Sanders, a.k.a. Coach Prime, maintains his good physical condition despite having retired from the NFL in July 2001. The legendary cornerback shared a video on Instagram on Saturday with his youngest daughter, Shelomi, after completing a 1.3-mile walk/run amid recovering from a health issue, which kept him out of summer and spring trainings this offseason.

Ad

Deion and Shelomi discussed their morning workout routine after the latter claimed that she was the favorite of her father's five children. When Deion's NFL rival, Asante Samuel, caught a glimpse of the video, he aimed a cheeky dig at Shelomi's elder brother, Shilo.

"Let’s go Shilo 🤣" Asante Samuel commented on Sanders' IG post.
Image via deionsanders Instagram
Image via deionsanders Instagram
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Sanders has five children. He has a daughter, Deiondra, and a son, Deion Jr, with his first ex-wife, Carolyn Chambers. Sanders also has three children, Shilo, Shedeur and Shelomi, with his second ex-wife, Pilar.

Although Coach Prime shares a close bond with all five children, he has often claimed that his eldest son, Deion Jr., is his favorite child. However, Sanders also says that he playfully ranks his children from his favorite to least favorite.

Ad

Sanders' younger sons, Shilo and Sheduer, went pro this year. Sanders, a quarterback, was taken by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 144 pick in the draft, while Shilo, a safety, signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent.

Coach Prime was at Colorado's Big 12 Media Days after missing the team's offseason training in spring and early summer

Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders - Source: Imagn
Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders - Source: Imagn

Coach Prime missed Colorado's training program in the spring and in early summer since he was dealing with an undisclosed health issue. However, after making a recovery in the past few weeks, Sanders was at CU's Big 12 Media Day last week.

Ad

Sanders answered most questions from the media in his fiery manner but did not confirm Colorado's QB1 for the 2025 season.

Across two seasons with the Buffs, Sanders has compiled a 13-12 record. He inked a lucrative five-year, $54 million extension with the program this offseason, which ties him to CU through the 2029 season.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications