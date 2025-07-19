Coach Prime's NFL rival has 3-word reaction to Shelomi Sanders helping dad Deion with major milestone amid health recovery

Deion Sanders, a.k.a. Coach Prime, maintains his good physical condition despite having retired from the NFL in July 2001. The legendary cornerback shared a video on Instagram on Saturday with his youngest daughter, Shelomi, after completing a 1.3-mile walk/run amid recovering from a health issue, which kept him out of summer and spring trainings this offseason.Deion and Shelomi discussed their morning workout routine after the latter claimed that she was the favorite of her father's five children. When Deion's NFL rival, Asante Samuel, caught a glimpse of the video, he aimed a cheeky dig at Shelomi's elder brother, Shilo.&quot;Let’s go Shilo 🤣&quot; Asante Samuel commented on Sanders' IG post.Image via deionsanders Instagram View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSanders has five children. He has a daughter, Deiondra, and a son, Deion Jr, with his first ex-wife, Carolyn Chambers. Sanders also has three children, Shilo, Shedeur and Shelomi, with his second ex-wife, Pilar.Although Coach Prime shares a close bond with all five children, he has often claimed that his eldest son, Deion Jr., is his favorite child. However, Sanders also says that he playfully ranks his children from his favorite to least favorite.Sanders' younger sons, Shilo and Sheduer, went pro this year. Sanders, a quarterback, was taken by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 144 pick in the draft, while Shilo, a safety, signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent.Coach Prime was at Colorado's Big 12 Media Days after missing the team's offseason training in spring and early summerColorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders - Source: ImagnCoach Prime missed Colorado's training program in the spring and in early summer since he was dealing with an undisclosed health issue. However, after making a recovery in the past few weeks, Sanders was at CU's Big 12 Media Day last week.Sanders answered most questions from the media in his fiery manner but did not confirm Colorado's QB1 for the 2025 season.Across two seasons with the Buffs, Sanders has compiled a 13-12 record. He inked a lucrative five-year, $54 million extension with the program this offseason, which ties him to CU through the 2029 season.