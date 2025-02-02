Coach Prime's son Bucky has 2-word reaction to Colorado star's moments from East-West Shrine Bowl week

Deion Sanders Jr. made sure to showcase his support for the Colorado Buffaloes players who participated in the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl. A total of six draft prospects were invited to this year's all-star collegiate bowl game. While Shedeur Sanders chose not to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl, the other Colorado players gave it their best to improve their draft stock ahead of the NFL Draft in April.

Wide receiver LaJohntay Wester made a strong impression during the Shrine Bowl practice week and the game itself, which took place on Friday. On Saturday, Wester shared a post on Instagram, which featured snippets and videos from his time during the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl. It included photos of him warming up at AT&T Stadium in Arlington and a few videos showcasing his route-running skills and ball security. Bucky reacted to Wester's post with just two words in the comment section, writing:

"Young King"

Bucky's comment on Wester's IG post

Coming out of Palmetto High School, LaJohntay Wester, began his collegiate journey with the Florida Atlantic Owls in 2020. During his four-season stint with the program, the WR recorded 2,703 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Wester then decided to join the Colorado Buffaloes and play under Coach Prime for the 2024 season. The WR played his part on the offense, helping the Buffs secure a 9-4 campaign while recording a total of 931 yards and 10 TDs receiving.

Colorado's LaJohntay Wester gets invited to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine

On Monday, Wester announced on social media that he had received an invite for the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. The Combine is scheduled to start from Feb. 27 up until Mar. 5 at Lucas Oil Field Stadium.

The Colorado WR expressed his happiness and gratitude for the opportunity to prove himself amongst scouts and NFL coaches during the scouting combine in a tweet.

"Been working and praying it's always on God timing never on yours....," Wester wrote in the caption.

During his single season in Boulder, Wester earned the confidence and support of the Buffs nation with his consistent quick-switch playstyle on the gridiron. While he is not regarded as a top-10 pick, experts project him to be a sixth-round prospect for a team that wishes to draft a WR with great first-down conversion and playmaking skills.

