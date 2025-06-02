Coach Prime's son Deion Sanders Jr. goes golfing on private "chill spot" at newly built Prime estate

Coach Prime's eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., also known as Bucky, is spending the offseason making memories with his dad. His younger brothers, Shedeur and Shilo, have departed to begin their professional careers via this year's NFL Draft. This upcoming season will be Coach Prime's first stint without his sons by his side.

On Sunday, Bucky shared a video on Well Off Media's YouTube channel highlighting the recreational area Coach Prime built at his new estate. In the video, he was seen playing golf on the mini course, joined by Darius Sanders Jr., who also tried his hand at the game.

"My dad just built a new little chill spot here. It's actually pretty cool. I got to show it to y'all." Bucky says at the start of the video. (TS-0:00 onwards)

You can check out the clip below:

Bucky has built his own successful career in the world of content and marketing. Last month, he gave fans a tour of his new home while spending time with his nephew, Snow. He’s also been a strong supporter of his brothers. Following the drama around Shedeur's NFL draft, he released a new single called 'No Sympathy,' reflecting the family’s emotions during the 2025 draft.

The Colorado head coach dedicated a post to Bucky's single on Instagram. He urged his fans to check out his new work and support his son.

"You've got to listen to the LYRICS of my son @DeionSandersJr song. It made me shed a tear," Sanders wrote.

Coach Prime's son Bucky once opened up about navigating through financial troubles in life

In June 2024, Bucky appeared for an interview with Reach The People Media. He opened up about the struggles he had to endure to build himself a luxurious lifestyle.

Coach Prime's son also admitted that he used to 'fake' living a lavish life while trying to become successful.

"I used to never like telling people my name," Bucky said. "I hated telling people because it's like you want to get that s**t on your own. I want you to respect me for me..."

"We didn't have s**t but we always smile and make s**t look good, make s**t opulent and luxury. You gotta fake it til you make it wearing fake jewelry, doing different things so we can sell this whole lifestyle, 'cause yout not selling a product, you selling a lifestyle."

Bucky's hard work paid off. He built himself a media empire, with Well Off Media boasting 585K subscribers on YouTube. He also recently ventured into the world of jewelry with his new brand, Tajia Diamonds.

