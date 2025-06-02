  • home icon
  Coach Prime's son Deion Sanders Jr. goes golfing on private "chill spot" at newly built Prime estate

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Jun 02, 2025 11:50 GMT
NCAA Football: Colorado Spring Game - Source: Imagn
Coach Prime's eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., also known as Bucky, is spending the offseason making memories with his dad. His younger brothers, Shedeur and Shilo, have departed to begin their professional careers via this year's NFL Draft. This upcoming season will be Coach Prime's first stint without his sons by his side.

On Sunday, Bucky shared a video on Well Off Media's YouTube channel highlighting the recreational area Coach Prime built at his new estate. In the video, he was seen playing golf on the mini course, joined by Darius Sanders Jr., who also tried his hand at the game.

"My dad just built a new little chill spot here. It's actually pretty cool. I got to show it to y'all." Bucky says at the start of the video. (TS-0:00 onwards)
You can check out the clip below:

youtube-cover
Bucky has built his own successful career in the world of content and marketing. Last month, he gave fans a tour of his new home while spending time with his nephew, Snow. He’s also been a strong supporter of his brothers. Following the drama around Shedeur's NFL draft, he released a new single called 'No Sympathy,' reflecting the family’s emotions during the 2025 draft.

The Colorado head coach dedicated a post to Bucky's single on Instagram. He urged his fans to check out his new work and support his son.

"You've got to listen to the LYRICS of my son @DeionSandersJr song. It made me shed a tear," Sanders wrote.
Coach Prime's son Bucky once opened up about navigating through financial troubles in life

In June 2024, Bucky appeared for an interview with Reach The People Media. He opened up about the struggles he had to endure to build himself a luxurious lifestyle.

Coach Prime's son also admitted that he used to 'fake' living a lavish life while trying to become successful.

"I used to never like telling people my name," Bucky said. "I hated telling people because it's like you want to get that s**t on your own. I want you to respect me for me..."
"We didn't have s**t but we always smile and make s**t look good, make s**t opulent and luxury. You gotta fake it til you make it wearing fake jewelry, doing different things so we can sell this whole lifestyle, 'cause yout not selling a product, you selling a lifestyle."
youtube-cover

Bucky's hard work paid off. He built himself a media empire, with Well Off Media boasting 585K subscribers on YouTube. He also recently ventured into the world of jewelry with his new brand, Tajia Diamonds.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Edited by Neha
