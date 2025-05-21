Deion Sanders Jr. gives tour of his lavish home while having fun time with 9-month nephew Snow

Deion Sanders Jr. shared updates from his home this week, posting Instagram Stories on Tuesday that showed parts of his house. The post also highlighted the time spent with his 9-month-old nephew, Snow Jacquees Sanders-Broadnax.

Sanders Jr., also known as Bucky, posted a short tour of an outdoor area with a stone patio, a lawn and a water view. A statue was being installed in the background.

A second image showed an indoor wall display with a framed photo of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, safety Shilo Sanders, and Sanders Jr. himself.

Screenshot, via Instagram

Another post showed a nighttime view of the backyard with red lounge chairs, a fire pit, a hot tub and artificial turf next to a modern exterior.

While Sanders Jr. gave a tour of his home, he also spent time with his 9-month-old nephew, Snow, who was playing on the floor near a sofa.

Sanders Jr. has also been working on additions to the property, including a personal movie theater, which he first shared on Instagram earlier this week.

Sanders Jr. and their mother, Carolyn Chambers, were present throughout his sister Deiondra's pregnancy. Deiondra asked her brother to create a baby-sized shirt from his “Well Off” brand for her son.

Deion Sanders Jr. reacted to Shedeur Sanders' Browns jersey debut

Deion Sanders Jr. got emotional after seeing his brother Shedeur Sanders’ Cleveland Browns jersey for the first time. Shedeur was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft.

The moment was captured in a YouTube short posted by Deion Jr., who said:

“Makes me want to cry, bro, I ain’t gonna lie.”

Shedeur is expected to compete for the Browns’ starting quarterback job this season.

Also Read: Featuring Shedeur, Shilo and Coach Prime dressed in all-black, Deion Sanders Jr showcases never-seen-before family picture

