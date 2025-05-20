Featuring Shedeur, Shilo and Coach Prime dressed in all-black, Deion Sanders Jr showcases never-seen-before family picture

The offseason is at its height, meaning the world of football is at its lowest in terms of action. That is not a problem for Deion Sanders Jr., who still has content to show us about his family and the Colorado football program. In an Instagram story from Tuesday, the son of Coach Prime shared a never-before-seen picture of the men in the Sanders' family.
The photograph shows Deion Sanders, Deion Jr., Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders in all black outfits in a football field, and behind them is what seems to be a grey luxury sports car.
Deion Jr., through his YouTube channel "Well of Media," was involved in the last two Colorado seasons, creating promotional content for the family and the football program. This photograph is seemingly just the latest of his content production regarding the Sanders group.
Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders, signs contract with the Cleveland Browns
Famously, in April, Shedeur Sanders fell significantly in the 2025 NFL draft after initially harboring dreams of being the first pick. Not only did he drop from the first round, but the downfall was so grave that he was picked in the fifth round.
To add insult to injury, he was finally selected with the 144th pick of the draft by the Cleveland Browns, a franchise that Deion Sanders had publicly criticized in the past and which has struggled heavily in the 21st century.
However, given that it's his only chance to play professionally at the moment, Shedeur Sanders has wholeheartedly embraced the opportunity. The first step in the right direction was taken on Wednesday, nearly a month after being picked by the Browns.
He signed a four-year, $4.6 million deal and a signing bonus of $446,553 with the franchise, according to Spotrac.
NFL teams are not under the obligation to sign drafted players, so getting a contract with the Browns means he's in the long-term planning of the franchise.
For comparison, Shedeur Sanders' main 'rival' in Cleveland's quarterback room, Oregon's Dillon Gabriel, picked in the third round, is expected to receive a $6.2 million contract with a signing bonus worth $1.1 million. The first pick, Miami's Cam Ward, received a $48.7 million deal from the Tennessee Titans.
