Deion Sanders' eldest son, Bucky, flexes his empire with solo movie night at home

Deion Sanders Jr. (Bucky), the eldest son of Colorado football coach Deion Sanders, played college football at SMU as a wide receiver. After his playing career ended in 2015, he shifted his focus to media and entrepreneurship.
In 2016, Sanders Jr. launched Well Off, a streetwear brand. He also began producing digital content tied closely to the Colorado program and his family's activities. Bucky’s content often features behind-the-scenes footage and player highlights, including segments with former Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter.
On Monday, the eldest son of Deion Sanders, posted a video on Instagram stories showing a movie room in his house. While filming the space, he said:
“No, I'm not at the movie theater. I'm not at the movies. I'm at home.”
Sanders Jr. initially explored a music career before committing full-time to content creation. His media output regularly garners viral attention, particularly within Colorado’s football community.
Bucky, creative director of Well Off Media
Deion Sanders Jr. is the founder and CEO of Well Off, which includes a streetwear line and a media outlet. As the creative director of Well Off Media, he oversees the brand’s content strategy and runs its YouTube channel, producing behind-the-scenes footage that follows his father, Colorado coach Deion Sanders.
One of Coach Prime's Instagram posts drew wide attention when he referred to Deion Jr., who appeared in a photo wearing a custom Shedeur Browns jersey in support of his younger brother, as his "MVP".
“The MVP of all my kids!,” the Colorado coach wrote.
Last month, Shedeur Sanders was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the 144th pick in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Browns traded up with the Seahawks to make the selection.
Shedeur played two seasons at Jackson State and two at Colorado before entering the draft. He totaled 14,327 passing yards and 134 touchdowns across those four seasons.
Also Read: “How they forget Bucky”: $45M worth Coach Prime left unimpressed as son Deion Jr. gets snubbed in a snap
Seahawks Fans! Check out the latest Seattle Seahawks Schedule and dive into the Seahawks Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.