Coach Prime's son Shedeur Sanders drops carousel of pictures from his offseason workouts

Shedeur Sanders, son of Coach Prime, turned heads Wednesday with a series of intense offseason workout photos on Instagram. One black-and-white shot captures him gripping a football in a poised stance, ready to throw — sleeveless, locked in and focused.

Cleveland holds the No. 2 pick and could choose between Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward — unless the Tennessee Titans, picking first, shake things up. Meanwhile, the Giants sit at No. 3 and may need to trade up for a quarterback.

Cleveland’s strategy remains uncertain with Deshaun Watson under contract, but New York has a clear void after moving on from Daniel Jones in 2024.

Shedeur Sanders reveals his first official visit

Shedeur Sanders, the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback, has emerged as a top prospect for the 2025 NFL Draft. In 2024, he led the Big 12 in passing yards (3,926), touchdowns (35), completion percentage (74.2%) and efficiency rating (168.8).

Now, the pre-draft process is underway. On Monday, in a video shared by ESPN Cleveland, Sanders revealed his first official visit.

"30 visits start March 4," he said. "Browns. I got the Browns, then the Giants."

With the 2024-25 college season in the books, NFL Draft season takes center stage. The draft is less than 75 days away but first come the NFL Combine, team visits (each club can host up to 30 prospects) and Pro Days.

Deion Sanders once ruled out certain teams for his son Shedeur, but that stance may be shifting.

"I've spoken to all but one [of the top three teams in the draft], and that's the Titans," Sanders said on The Rich Eisen Show. "But he has. But the others I've spoken to."

Shedeur Sanders and former teammate Travis Hunter, the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner, are projected as top picks in April.

