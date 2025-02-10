2025 NFL Mock Draft 4.0: Browns pass on Shedeur Sanders, Chiefs draft physically gifted 6-foot-5 OT, Sean Payton gets Bo Nix another weapon 

The 2024 NFL season has officially come to a close, and the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl, preventing a Kansas City Chiefs three-peat. Soon the media will focus on the upcoming draft 24/7, but before that happens, let’s take another crack at a mock draft with the draft order for Round 1 official for all 32 teams.

Miami v Syracuse - Source: Getty

2025 NFL Mock Draft

1] Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward/QB/Miami: As I reported from the Shrine Bowl, the consensus has Ward as the top quarterback in the draft, and the feeling is that Tennessee will take him with the first pick of the draft.

2] Cleveland Browns - Abdul Carter/Edge/Penn State: Despite needing a quarterback, the Deion factor that I reported on from Senior Bowl practices could keep the Browns from selecting Shedeur Sanders. Selecting Carter could ease the pain of trading Myles Garrett if that transaction comes to pass.

3] NY Giants - Shedeur Sanders/QB/Colorado: The Giants will be happy with any of the top four players in the draft, but they would be elated if Sanders falls in their laps.

4] New England Patriots - Travis Hunter/WR-CB/Colorado: Hunter can fill several voids on the Patriots roster, and at the very least, he offers Drake Maye a dynamic playmaker.

5] Jacksonville Jaguars - Mason Graham/DT/Michigan: Graham’s teammate Will Johnson will receive consideration at this spot, but the Jaguars can’t miss on this pick. Graham is one of the safest players at the top of the draft and fills a need on defense.

6] Las Vegas Raiders - Tetairoa McMillan/WR/Arizona: As reported from Senior Bowl practices, the Raiders are expected to try to move up for a quarterback. But the team is also paper thin at receiver, and McMillan is a dominant pass catcher.

7] NY Jets - Will Johnson/CB/Michigan: D.J. Reed is not expected to be back, and the Jets need help in the secondary, the unit their new head coach Aaron Glenn previously played for the franchise. McMillan will be a consideration if he slides to this spot, depending on what happens with the Jets’ receiver position in the offseason.

8] Carolina Panthers - Jalon Walker/Edge/Georgia: The Panthers would love to end up with Will Johnson, but edge rusher is a need, and Walker is a natural fit.

NCAA Football: Missouri at South Carolina - Source: Imagn

9] New Orleans Saints - Luther Burden III/WR/Missouri: The Saints need playmakers as well as depth at receiver.

10] Chicago Bears - Will Campbell/T/LSU: Campbell will be hotly debated leading up to the draft, as many people like him while others do not. The Bears need help all over the offensive line, and Campbell played better as the season progressed.

11] San Francisco 49ers - Mykel Williams/Edge/Georgia: Another top edge rusher to pair with Nick Bosa.

12] Dallas Cowboys - Ashton Jeanty/RB/Boise State: The Cowboys would love for a top receiver to fall to this spot, but I don’t see that happening. They need a lot of help at running back, and Jeanty is a special, three-down player at the position.

13] Miami Dolphins - Malaki Starks/S/Georgia: The Dolphins could use two safeties from this draft. Defensive tackle and offensive line will receive consideration at this spot.

14] Indianapolis Colts - Colston Loveland/TE/Michigan: Loveland is more of a deep threat than Tyler Warren, everyone’s favorite tight end, and he’s a better fit for the Colts system.

15] Atlanta Falcons - James Pearce Jr./Edge/Tennessee: The Falcons will have their pick of talented defensive front-seven players to choose from. Pearce will be a terrific fit for their scheme.

16] Arizona Cardinals - Kenneth Grant/DL/Michigan: A terrific scheme fit, Grant is a playmaker with great upside.

17] Cincinnati Bengals - Kelvin Banks/OL/Cincinnati: The Bengals can use help at OG and OT to replace aging veterans. Most teams project Banks to guard, though a few believe he can play left tackle on Sundays.

18] Seattle Seahawks - Emeka Egbuka/WR/Ohio State: The Seahawks need a receiver, and that need will only get greater if they choose to move DK Metcalf. Egbuka is not a spectacular prospect, but he’s polished and safe.

19] Tampa Bay Bucs - Nic Scourton/Edge/Texas A&M: Scourton has been a dominant pass rusher at two schools, and he can do the same on Sundays.

NCAA Football: Fiesta Bowl-Penn State at Boise State - Source: Imagn

20] Denver Broncos – Tyler Warren/TE/Penn State: Warren fits the Broncos system and will quickly become a favorite of quarterback Bo Nix.

21] Pittsburgh Steelers - Walter Nolen/DL/Mississippi: Benjamin Morrison would receive consideration here, yet Nolen is a playmaker who can line up in a three-man front.

22] LA Chargers - Josh Conerly/G/Oregon: With no highly rated receiver or tight end on the board, Harbaugh selects another offensive lineman in the first round to bolster a unit he covets.

23] Green Bay Packers - Tyleik Williams/DT/Ohio State: An edge rusher would get consideration at this spot, but Williams is rated higher on my board. He’s an athletic big man who takes over the line of scrimmage.

24] Minnesota Vikings - Benjamin Morrison/CB/Notre Dame: Help in the secondary and defensive line are priorities. Morrison is a shutdown corner at the top of his game.

24] Houston Texans - Derrick Harmon/DT/Oregon: Tyleik Williams would be a perfect fit at this spot, yet Harmon is explosive, athletic and has a lot of upside.

26] LA Rams - Jihaad Campbell/LB/Alabama: Campbell is the best off-ball linebacker in this draft and immediately improves the unit for LA.

27] Baltimore Ravens - Josh Simmons/T/Ohio State: Were it not for a midseason injury that ended his campaign, Simmons may well have been a top-10 pick.

28] Detroit Lions - Michael Green/Edge/Marshall: Green will be a perfect pairing with Aidan Hutchinson.

29] Washington Commanders - Shavon Revel/CB/East Carolina: Revel is a bit of a risk after suffering a season-ending knee injury in September, yet his upside is huge and he showed a lot of improvement in his game prior to the injury.

30] Buffalo Bills - Jahdae Barron/CB/Texas: It would be surprising if Buffalo does not favor defense in the draft. Defensive line and cornerbacks are a priority, and Barron can play on the outside or line up at nickel.

31] Kansas City Chiefs - Aireontae Ersery/T/Minnesota: This is purely a need pick by the Chiefs, who are often unorthodox with their selections early in the draft.

32] Philadelphia Eagles - Armand Membou/OL/Missouri: Edge rusher will be strongly considered here, but Membou has the versatility to play a number of spots on the offensive line.

