Coach Prime’s son Shilo Sanders bring the NFL Combine to Colorado after not receiving an invite for the event

Coach Prime's son, safety Shilo Sanders, has not received as much media attention as his brother, QB Shedeur Sanders. While Shedeur is viewed as a top-five pick in the NFL draft, Shilo has not generated nearly as much attention from NFL scouts.

With the NFL Combine scheduled to start on Feb. 27, Shilo was not invited to attend. As a result, the Sanders team brought in some people from the NFL Combine and some of the timing tools that the Combine has to allow Shilo to do some of the tests.

On Thursday, Well Off Media released a video showcasing some of the tools brought to Colorado for Shilo to use.

"I ain't get invited to the Combine, so they brought the Combine to me," Sanders said (Timestamp: 0:04). "This is our big sports. They're the exact same timers they use at the NFL Combine. ... They didn't invite me to the Combine, so they just brough the Combine to me basically."

Shilo Sanders is not among the four Colorado Buffaloes players invited to the NFL Combine

The Colorado Buffaloes had four players invited to the NFL Combine, but Shilo Sanders was not one of them. Two-way star Travis Hunter and QB Shedeur Sanders were two of the invitees. They are both projected to be top-five picks in the upcoming NFL draft. As a result, it was not a surprise to see that they were invited.

Wide receivers Jimmy Horn Jr. and LaJohntay Wester were also invited to the NFL Combine. Neither player is expected to be a top pick in the upcoming draft, but they had strong seasons and earned an invite.

According to Pro Football Focus, Horn is the No. 215-ranked player in the draft, while Wester is the No. 229-ranked player. The most notable Colorado player not invited is wide receiver Will Sheppard. Pro Football Focus has him as the No. 225-ranked player.

While Shilo was not invited to the NFL Combine, that does not mean he will be undrafted. Pro Football Focus ranks him as the No. 272-ranked player in the draft. Although that makes him a borderline late-round draft pick, other factors could earn him a draft selection.

Undoubtedly, being part of the Sanders family will earn him more attention, so when the late-round picks come, it would not be surprising for a team to draft Shilo because they are familiar with him.

