Shilo Sanders Draft Projection: Exploring top 5 landing spots for Colorado safety ft. Pittsburgh Steelers

Probably the most controversial NFL entry from the Sanders family is defensive back Shilo Sanders. While Shedeur Sanders is a top prospect and Deion Sanders is an intriguing coaching possibility, Shilo's NFL path is a bit shakier. It's fair to wonder whether the same player would be a draft prospect if he was Shilo Smith. Regardless, time for a deep dive on the safety.

Shilo started at South Carolina, where he saw some significant action in 2020. But over the past two years, he was a standout safety at Colorado. Sanders had 137 tackles and broke up seven passes, including a pick-six score in 2023. Shilo added a scoop and score in 2024. Colorado's defense did improve significantly in 2024, leaving Sanders these potential NFL landing spots.

Shilo Sanders draft prospects: Top 5 NFL landing spots

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shilo's brother, Shedeur Sanders, could make the brothers a package NFL Draft deal. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

#5. Miami Dolphins

Trending

Free agency is expected to hit the Dolphins hard, and the team could use some secondary help. Obviously, the possibility of parlaying one Sanders into a team full of Sanderses will be an intriguing one. But the Dolphins are a team that could utilize a mid- to late-round pick on Shilo, independent of adding extra benefits.

#4. Las Vegas Raiders

On the other hand, the Raiders are a team that could add Shilo Sanders as part of a Sanders group pick-up. Sure, the team just hired Pete Carroll. But he's 73, and if they can find a way to grab Shedeur in a high pick, taking his brother could be part of a slow move toward being the Las Vegas Sanderses.

#3. New York Giants

The Giants are Shedeur's most likely landing spot, and picking up Shilo, again, could be part of that puzzle. What the Giants crave as much as anything is relevance. Making the team something that New Yorkers talk about would certainly be worth a late-round pick on Shilo.

#2. Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens tend toward physical, explosive defenses, and some mock drafts have linked the team to Shilo Sanders. Deion played for the Ravens, and the pass-heavy nature of the modern game makes a potential late-bloomer at safety much worth a draft pick, particularly for a team full of offensive weapons like the Ravens.

#1. Pittsburgh Steelers

The team most directly linked to Shilo is the Steelers. Part of a Sanders team grab? Given Pittsburgh's strange QB dynamic, that's far from impossible. And while Mike Tomlin has been a Pittsburgh institution, that situation might be getting stale. On the other hand, it may just be about taking a shot at a competent veteran defender. Either is good, but the possibility of both makes Pittsburgh a favorite.

What do you think about Shilo Sanders' NFL landing spot? Tell us your pick below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.