Coach Prime's son Shilo Sanders flexes new look in all-black outfit via latest IG post

Shilo Sanders showed off a fresh look in an all-black outfit in his latest Instagram post on Monday. The Colorado safety’s post quickly gained traction, with featured hashtags “#AE” and “#AEPartner,” signaling a collaboration with American Eagle.

Dressed in a black puffy hoodie, matching pants with a chain accessory, combat boots, and a beanie, Shilo struck a pose on a concrete ledge, flashing a peace sign with his gloved hand.

Teammate RJ Johnson reacted in the comments with:

"Sheesh”

While NCAA March Madness' IG also chimed in:

"Check DM!"

Shilo's younger brother Shedeur Sanders is projected as a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, with some mock drafts placing him as high as No. 3 to the New York Giants. Shilo, on the other hand, is seen as a late-round prospect with upside due to his experience and football pedigree.

Their father, Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders, has coached them for nearly a decade - starting at Trinity Christian in 2017, then at Jackson State, and now at Colorado. But with Shedeur and Shilo heading to the pros, it’ll be a different experience without their father on the sidelines.

Shilo Sanders expected to make his case at CU’s pro day

Deion Sanders expects all 32 NFL teams to attend Colorado’s pro day on April 4. The Buffaloes have multiple draft prospects, including projected first-rounders Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. Wide receivers Jimmy Horn Jr. and LaJohntay Wester, both of whom participated in the Combine, will also look to boost their stock.

Other notable names include receiver Will Sheppard, offensive lineman Justin Mayers, safety Shilo Sanders, and defensive end BJ Green II.

During a press conference on Monday, Coach Prime said:

"We should have all 32 teams in attendance because we got that many players that can flat-out play the game," Sanders said.

The event could get even bigger, as Sanders hinted that the NFL Network "may" televise it from Colorado’s indoor practice facility.

"We’re going to put on the best show possible,” he said. “These young men, to have them in a capacity (where) they're at peace, they're at home, they can relax and just do what they've been gifted to do."

Shilo Sanders, who didn’t receive an invite to the Combine, is expected to make his case at CU’s pro day. He has been training with new strength and conditioning coach Andreu Swasey.

"Shilo is working his butt off," Prime Time said. "I can't wait to see him run the 40 and do his drills because he's been working with Swasey and all that. I can't wait to see how sharp he is."

As Coach Prime suggests, Shilo Sanders is toiling day and night to make the most of the opportunity. Under Miami Hurricanes' Andreu Swasey, he is sharpening his speed and overall performance, especially for the 40-yard dash.

