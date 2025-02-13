Coach Prime’s son Shilo Sanders shows love to Bronny James as he steals the show against Jazz

Coach Prime's son Shilo Sanders showed some love to LA Lakers star Bronny James after his fine outing against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. Bronny scored a career-high nine points and had one assist in the fourth quarter, but the Lakers suffered a 131-119 defeat against the Jazz at Delta Center.

Shedeur posted a video clip on his Instagram story of Bronny flaunting his skills before scoring a 3-pointer. The Colorado safety tagged Bronny in the clip and added a fire emoji to his story.

The Lakers drafted Bronny in the second round of the 2024 NBA draft. While his pro career has come under some scrutiny as a rookie, the young guard showed some signs of promise against Utah.

There were also allegations of Bronny signing for the Lakers due to his father, NBA legend LeBron James. Both Bronny and LeBron play together for LA, becoming the first father-son duo to play in the pro league.

The Lakers (32-20) are fifth in the Western Conference and are in contention to make the playoffs if they maintain their level for the second half of the regular season.

Shilo Sanders projected as a Day 3 pick in 2025 NFL draft

Many fans and analysts believe that Shilo Sanders could go as a Day Three pick in the 2025 NFL draft. This would mean that he could get selected between the fourth and seventh rounds.

Shilo's college career began at South Carolina in 2019. He played two seasons with the Gamecocks.

In 2021, Shilo transferred to Jackson State and spent two years with the Tigers. The safety transferred to Colorado in 2023, and played two years with the Buffaloes.

In his final year with the Buffs, Shilo recorded 67 tackles (45 solo), 1.0 sacks, two passes defended and one forced fumble. He helped CU finish with a 9-4 record.

Now, it remains to be seen whether he has done enough to land himself at an NFL team.

