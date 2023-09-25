Coaches poll Top 10 for Week 5: Georgia and Michigan maintain the lead, with Oregon improving its overall ranking

The latest rendition of the USA Today coaches poll has been released following Week 4 of the college football season. The top two teams remained the same, as they have all season, however, there was plenty of movement beyond that.

Georgia Bulldogs and Michigan Wolverines continue to sit atop coaches poll

The Georgia Bulldogs entered the 2023 season coming off of back-to-back national championships. They began the season as the top-ranked team in the coaches poll as they look to become the first team in the College Football Playoff era to win three straight titles. Georgia remains atop the rankings after moving to 4-0 with another blowout victory.

Despite failing to reach the national championship game in either season, the Michigan Wolverines reached the CFP in 2021 and 2022 for the first two appearances in program history. The Wolverines have returned much of their roster and have not missed a beat despite the suspension of coach Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines improved to 4-0 and held their spot in the rankings.

Plenty of movement in the rest of the top 10

The Ohio State Buckeyes entered the season ranked fourth in the coaches poll as they are looking to win the College Football Playoff National Championship for the first time since 2014, the first season of the current format.

While their ranking in the coaches poll remained steady over the first few weeks of the season, the Buckeyes moved up to third in the rankings after a 17-14 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Florida State Seminoles dropped to fourth after surviving the unranked Clemson Tigers in a 31-24 overtime victory. The Texas Longhorns jumped to fifth after a 38-6 blowout victory over the Baylor Bears. Meanwhile, the USC Trojans dropped to sixth after struggling against the Arizona State Sun Devils, before pulling away late to win 42-28.

The Penn State Nittany Lions and Washington Huskies were among the teams that held firm in the rankings, maintaining spots seven and eight, respectively, after blowout conference victories. The Oregon Ducks entered the top 10, moving from 11th to ninth, after a big victory over the Colorado Buffaloes, while the Utah Utes held steady at 10th after beating the UCLA Bruins.

Remainder of the Top 25 after Week 4

11. Alabama Crimson Tide

12. LSU Tigers

13. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

14. Oklahoma Sooners

15. North Carolina Tar Heels

16. Duke Blue Devils

17. Washington State Cougars

18. Miami Hurricanes

19. Tennessee Volunteers

20. Ole Miss Rebels

21. Oregon State Beavers

22. Missouri Tigers

23. Florida Gators

24. Kansas Jayhawks

25. Kansas State Wildcats