“Coaches salary got cut”: Sherrone Moore reveals the most “adversity” filled time in his career

Every coaching staff has its share of tough moments. For Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines, it came at one of the most difficult times for the entire generation. During the 2020 pandemic-shortened season, the Wolverines struggled on the field and there were plenty of doubts about it.

In Thursday’s episode of “Next Up with Adam Breneman”, the current Michigan head coach shared what he believes has been his toughest time in Ann Arbor.

“The 2020 season, as a program, we faced huge adversity," Moore said (34:44). "You go into a season that you are two and four. I think we ended up and you are like ‘man, are we going to be here next year?’ And coaches' salaries get cut, and things happen, and we really just recommitted to each other, recommitted to Michigan.”

The Wolverines regrouped quickly and closed out the Jim Harbaugh era with a combined record of 40-3 in his final three years at Ann Arbor. Michigan would win the national championship in 2023, Harbaugh’s final season at the school.

Among the most important changes was bringing in the current Seattle Seahawks head coach as defensive coordinator, but they also made some other moves that helped get the program back on track.

“We brought Mike MacDonald in, with a new style of defense; we thought that was important," Moore said. "Offensively we definitely went back to the identity coach Harbaugh had had with the 49ers, at Stanford, at different places.”

While Michigan struggled to an 8-5 season in 2024, there were some promising moments, especially toward the end of the year. Michigan beat Ohio State for the fourth straight year and then defeated Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore lands 3-star OL

Sherrone Moore's Michigan Wolverines got some good news on the recruiting front this Friday, as 247 Sports 3-star offensive lineman Bear McWhorther committed to the school. The 6-foot-3, 293-pound lineman might be one of the biggest surprises in the class of 2026.

Not only is the White, Georgia native named Bear in honor of Paul “Bear” Bryant, but he is also a lifelong Alabama fan, which makes his recruitment a surprise.

McWorther is a No. 32 ranked interior offensive lineman in the class of 2026. He had already committed to Arkansas, but decommitted and is now joining the Wolverines.

He is the third player from the class of 2026 to join Sherrone Moore's Wolverines, along with cornerback Brody Jennings and wide receiver Jaylen Pile.

