  • home icon
  • College Football
  • “Coaches salary got cut”: Sherrone Moore reveals the most “adversity” filled time in his career

“Coaches salary got cut”: Sherrone Moore reveals the most “adversity” filled time in his career

By Allan Wolburg Robles
Modified Mar 01, 2025 06:14 GMT
Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn
Sherrone Moore talked about the most difficult time in his career. - Source: Imagn

Every coaching staff has its share of tough moments. For Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines, it came at one of the most difficult times for the entire generation. During the 2020 pandemic-shortened season, the Wolverines struggled on the field and there were plenty of doubts about it.

Ad

In Thursday’s episode of “Next Up with Adam Breneman”, the current Michigan head coach shared what he believes has been his toughest time in Ann Arbor.

“The 2020 season, as a program, we faced huge adversity," Moore said (34:44). "You go into a season that you are two and four. I think we ended up and you are like ‘man, are we going to be here next year?’ And coaches' salaries get cut, and things happen, and we really just recommitted to each other, recommitted to Michigan.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover
Ad

The Wolverines regrouped quickly and closed out the Jim Harbaugh era with a combined record of 40-3 in his final three years at Ann Arbor. Michigan would win the national championship in 2023, Harbaugh’s final season at the school.

Among the most important changes was bringing in the current Seattle Seahawks head coach as defensive coordinator, but they also made some other moves that helped get the program back on track.

Ad
“We brought Mike MacDonald in, with a new style of defense; we thought that was important," Moore said. "Offensively we definitely went back to the identity coach Harbaugh had had with the 49ers, at Stanford, at different places.”

While Michigan struggled to an 8-5 season in 2024, there were some promising moments, especially toward the end of the year. Michigan beat Ohio State for the fourth straight year and then defeated Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Ad

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore lands 3-star OL

Sherrone Moore's Michigan Wolverines got some good news on the recruiting front this Friday, as 247 Sports 3-star offensive lineman Bear McWhorther committed to the school. The 6-foot-3, 293-pound lineman might be one of the biggest surprises in the class of 2026.

Not only is the White, Georgia native named Bear in honor of Paul “Bear” Bryant, but he is also a lifelong Alabama fan, which makes his recruitment a surprise.

Ad

McWorther is a No. 32 ranked interior offensive lineman in the class of 2026. He had already committed to Arkansas, but decommitted and is now joining the Wolverines.

He is the third player from the class of 2026 to join Sherrone Moore's Wolverines, along with cornerback Brody Jennings and wide receiver Jaylen Pile.

Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change

Quick Links

Edited by Ruth John S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी