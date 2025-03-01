“I got a 107 kids”: Michigan HC Sherrone Moore breaks down his recruiting style

One aspect that has helped the Michigan Wolverines return to prominence is recruiting top talent, and Sherrone Moore excels at it. 247 Sports ranked the Wolverines' 2025 class sixth, but Moore was also a strong recruiter during Jim Harbaugh’s tenure.

Ad

On Thursday, he discussed his approach to recruiting in an episode of “Next Up with Adam Breneman” and why he has been so successful in getting talent to Ann Arbor.

"There’s still a relationship, there’s still a thought process of, ‘I want my son to play for a man that I respect, that I think will take care of him in a bigger way, that cares more about him than just says the number on his jersey,'" Moore said.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"So I try to express that and show that to them, and understand like I have 105 players here who are my kids and I got two girls at home, so I got 107 kids and that’s how I treat them.”

Ad

While Sherrone Moore believes there is no real secret to recruiting, he also said that attracting young players requires time and dedication. He also relies on other members of his staff.

"I’ve always had great people around me to help and support, because it hasn’t been just me recruiting any player," Moore said. "I try to make sure there is another piece, another touch point with the staff and other people around us, to help us. That’s a huge piece to it too."

Ad

Sherrone Moore shared who were the ones who got away

While Sherrone Moore and Michigan have done well in the recruiting, there have been some players that he hasn’t been able to land. Moore told Adam Breneman about the prospects that signed elsewhere that haunt him the most.

"Brock (Bowers) was hard… Yeah, (I thought he would go) for a little bit, but then he wanted to go to a smaller town with Georgia," Moore said. "He was really good, so kudos to him. Theo Johnson, that was a good one. It was a good one. Great, great family… Those two haunt me."

Ad

Both tight ends are currently in the NFL. Georgia’s Brock Bowers is coming off a historic rookie season, in which he captured 112 receptions for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Johnson, who went to Penn State, might have a lower profile, but he still caught 29 balls for 331 yards and a touchdown in his rookie season with the New York Giants.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback