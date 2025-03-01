  • home icon
  • College Football
  • “I got a 107 kids”: Michigan HC Sherrone Moore breaks down his recruiting style

“I got a 107 kids”: Michigan HC Sherrone Moore breaks down his recruiting style

By Allan Wolburg Robles
Modified Mar 01, 2025 03:58 GMT
NCAA Basketball: Northwestern at Michigan - Source: Imagn
Sherrone Moore and the Michogan Wolverines have been solid recruiting talent. - Source: Imagn

One aspect that has helped the Michigan Wolverines return to prominence is recruiting top talent, and Sherrone Moore excels at it. 247 Sports ranked the Wolverines' 2025 class sixth, but Moore was also a strong recruiter during Jim Harbaugh’s tenure.

Ad

On Thursday, he discussed his approach to recruiting in an episode of “Next Up with Adam Breneman” and why he has been so successful in getting talent to Ann Arbor.

"There’s still a relationship, there’s still a thought process of, ‘I want my son to play for a man that I respect, that I think will take care of him in a bigger way, that cares more about him than just says the number on his jersey,'" Moore said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"So I try to express that and show that to them, and understand like I have 105 players here who are my kids and I got two girls at home, so I got 107 kids and that’s how I treat them.”
youtube-cover
Ad

While Sherrone Moore believes there is no real secret to recruiting, he also said that attracting young players requires time and dedication. He also relies on other members of his staff.

"I’ve always had great people around me to help and support, because it hasn’t been just me recruiting any player," Moore said. "I try to make sure there is another piece, another touch point with the staff and other people around us, to help us. That’s a huge piece to it too."
Ad

Sherrone Moore shared who were the ones who got away

While Sherrone Moore and Michigan have done well in the recruiting, there have been some players that he hasn’t been able to land. Moore told Adam Breneman about the prospects that signed elsewhere that haunt him the most.

"Brock (Bowers) was hard… Yeah, (I thought he would go) for a little bit, but then he wanted to go to a smaller town with Georgia," Moore said. "He was really good, so kudos to him. Theo Johnson, that was a good one. It was a good one. Great, great family… Those two haunt me."
Ad

Both tight ends are currently in the NFL. Georgia’s Brock Bowers is coming off a historic rookie season, in which he captured 112 receptions for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Johnson, who went to Penn State, might have a lower profile, but he still caught 29 balls for 331 yards and a touchdown in his rookie season with the New York Giants.

Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change

Quick Links

Edited by Ruth John S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी