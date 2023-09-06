Coaches Top 25 Poll after College Football Week 1: Clemson gets enlisted among the losers as Texas enters the top 10

The Coaches Top 25 poll has been released on Tuesday afternoon after Week 1 of the college football season. There has been a decent amount of movement throughout the list after one game in the books and things are going to be interesting.

One of the major moves was seeing the Clemson Tigers drop out of the top 20 of the Coaches Top 25 poll. A major improvement was seeing the Texas Longhorns enter the top 10. Below is the entire poll and where each team ranks.

Georgia Bulldogs Michigan Wolverines Alabama Crimson Tide Ohio State Buckeyes Florida State Seminoles USC Trojans Penn State Nittany Lions Washington Huskies Tennessee Volunteers Texas Longhorns Notre Dame Fighting Irish Utah Utes Oregon Ducks LSU Tigers Kansas State Wildcats North Carolina Tar Heels Oklahoma Sooners Oregon State Beavers Wisconsin Badgers Ole Miss Rebels Clemson Tigers Tulane Green Wave Texas A&M Aggies Duke Blue Devils Colorado Buffaloes

The Coaches Top 25 poll has been showing a great sign of where teams are heading. It also helps project which teams can realistically have a College Football Playoff berth.

Which Coaches Top 25 poll team is the most notable?

The Coaches Top 25 poll gives us a sense of what we should be expecting from this college football season. The most notable program after one week has been the most hyped as well: the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Buffaloes have been the media's team with coach Deion Sanders leading the program. Coming from Jackson State, Sanders brought a record number of transfers with him. Going to the Buffaloes that won a single game during the 2022 season, this team has shown the dominance they could play with.

Led by cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders, this Buffaloes team was able to beat the TCU Horned Frogs in the season opener. They did extremely well as a multi-touchdown underdog on the road against the runner-up of last season's National Championship.

The college football powerhouses have been sitting at the top but with the dismantling that the Clemson Tigers saw in Week 1, they are close to falling out. It will be an interesting season as teams are going to go through the ebbs and flows of the regular season and see this list completely change by the end of the year.