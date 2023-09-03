"This guy is UNREAL": Travis Hunter's epic dual-role vs. TCU validates Heisman Trophy call as WR shines in debut

Wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter had a memorable debut with the Colorado Buffaloes on the national stage Saturday. The former Jackson State player turned heads as he played incredibly well against national championship runner-up TCU Horned Frogs.

Travis Hunter finished the game with 11 receptions for 119 yards as a wide receiver. He also had an interception on the defensive side to contribute to the victory.

After playing 129 combined snaps on Saturday's season opener, it will be interesting to see his progress. But fans on social media couldn't resist praising Hunter's play in the 45-42 win over TCU:

"This guy is UNREAL. 🔥"

Either way, this will be something to keep an eye on as Travis Hunter continues to play well on both sides of the field.

Can Travis Hunter win the 2023 Heisman Trophy?

Looking at the 2023 Heisman Trophy odds, WR Travis Hunter is considered a long shot to win. USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams is the current favorite to take home his second consecutive award. However, keeping Hunter out of the picture will be difficult if he continues to produce at this level.

The Pac-12 Conference has some tough teams on either side of the ball. Unless Hunter can be dominant on both sides, it's hard to see him being part of the Heisman conversation.

Things will be fluid with the odds and how the voters view Colorado. If the Buffaloes could be in contention for the Pac-12 championship, there is a story.

It is difficult not to react in the moment and say that this incredible game will become normal for Hunter. Playing 120 snaps a week may take a toll on his body against some of these Power Five foes that may look to run hurry-up offenses to exhaust Hunter. As the season progresses, will he begin to fade?

Also, he is playing a dependent position on the offensive side of things at wide receiver, so his numbers will be impacted by quarterback Shedeur Sanders' ability to find him down the field.

To compare his numbers last season, Hunter had 18 receptions for 188 yards and four touchdowns offensively. He made 20 tackles, 10 pass breakups, a fumble recovery and a pair of interceptions.

If his body can hold up and continue to produce the numbers, go get the ticket while it is hot for Travis Hunter to win a Heisman in the future.