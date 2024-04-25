Michigan Wolverines' former quarterback J.J. McCarthy has gained recognition as a potential first-round pick for the upcoming NFL Draft, which features one of the most talented quarterback classes in recent history.

On "The Herd," popular Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd was critical of the hype surrounding McCarthy and how his game would translate to the NFL without the guidance of his former coach, Jim Harbaugh.

"So my quarterback this year, is a star and I don't get it, is J.J. McCarthy of Michigan. I think he's Mitch Trubisky with a better college coach," Cowherd said.

"He's mobile, he's a nice kid but his ball dies, he misses easy stuff, he misses too many lefts and unless his feet are pointed in the right direction and he's set and he's got time and he can look down his receiver, he's not that accurate consistently. I just don't see it."

Analysts question the J.J. McCarthy hype

The J.J. McCarthy hype has seemingly come from nowhere and football analysts are questioning whether he should be picked as high as is being projected.

His former coach, Jim Harbaugh, fed into the hype during an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show" with his comments about the quarterback.

"Let me make a prediction," Harbaugh said. "Don’t be surprised if he (J. J McCarthy) goes all the way to No. 1 quarterback off the board."

On ESPN's "Get Up," former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner questioned whether McCarthy warranted such a high pick in the upcoming draft.

"But if I’m drafting someone in the top five, I want to know that I can trust him to win games with his right arm," Warner said. "We never saw the pressure on him to have to make throw after throw after throw, week after week to carry his football team.

"You will have to do that in the National Football League with the way the league is built, with the talent at the quarterback position. So, that is a huge question for me because we’ve never seen it."

NFL Network's draft analyst Peter Schrager recently projected J.J. McCarthy to be picked No. 4 overall by the New York Giants via a trade with the Arizona Cardinals.

J.J. McCarthy led the Michigan Wolverines to a flawless 15-0 season, winning the national championship title. In 29 games started during his college football career, he threw for 5,710 yards on 68.5% completion, resulting in 44 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

The 2024 Draft class boasts one of the most packed quarterback rooms, with two Heisman champions in Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels, with Michael Penix Jr., Drake Maye, and Bo Nix close behind.