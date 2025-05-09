Colin Cowherd turns spotlight on Bill Belichick’s ulterior motives after his decision to date 24YO GF Jordon Hudson

Bill Belichick's relationship with his 24 year old girlfriend Jordan Hudson has raised numerous questions on social media and beyond. Add to that, the legendary NFL coach's new coaching role with the North Carolina Tar Heels (his first ever role in College Football).

FS1 analyst Colin Cowherd sees a link in all of this. On Friday's edition of "The Herd," Cowherd intended to expose Belichick's ulterior motive behind his drastic moves: the urge to appear young.

Cowherd said:

"I would argue that Belichick is rebranding himself. Young girlfriend, college campus young, young recruits...He's staying current. I'm surprised he didn't go to Coachella."

Cowherd thinks that everything Belichick is doing is part of a plan to change his image into potentially something that the NFL wants.

This is something that Belichick should not need to do. His credentials and achievements (six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots) speak for themselves, and one would think that any NFL team would want to have him as coach if available.

This is the situation that Bill was in last season. Released from the Patriots, the only team that had shown any interest in him were the Atlanta Falcons.

According to Cowherd, the NFL views Belichick as "old and grumpy." To combat this, Cowherd believes, Belichick has been doing anything and everything to not appear "old and grumpy."

He is smiling more during interviews, and his whole relationship with Jordan Hudson shows that he can connect with the younger generation. This point may also be why Belichick took the North Carolina job. It may all just be a stepping stone before a reentry into the NFL.

Has Bill Belichick's girlfriend been banned from North Carolina?

After being Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordan Hudson, has been playing a more active role in his professional career, positioning herself as his PR Manager. However, there have been questions around how much influence she may have on the Tar Heels program.

On Friday, it was rumored that Hudson has been banned from all North Carolina football facilities. Later in the day, the school put out a statement denying the rumor.

"While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities. Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick's personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the University."

This statement does confirm that Jordan is serving as Belichick's manager. However, it draws a clear distinction between what she can and can't do. This clarity may relax some North Carolina fans who are worried about her influence in the program.

