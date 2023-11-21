College Basketball AP Top 25 Poll: While Kansas retains the top spot, Duke and Michigan State suffer a major hit in the latest rankings

The Kansas Jayhawks took the top spot in the college basketball Week 3 AP Top 25 Poll. Purdue, Arizona, Marquette and UConn filled up the rest of the top 5 in that order. The No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes and No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels climbed the most posts this week, with seven and six positions climbed, respectively.

Florida Atlantic dropped the most positions out of any school, falling nine spots to the No. 19 slot. The No. 13 USC Trojans and No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks both fell seven positions, respectively. The only movement in the top 10 was the Miami Hurricanes, who climbed two spots into the No. 10 slot.

The Michigan State Spartans dropped three slots into No. 21.

College Basketball AP Top 25 Poll

Kansas Jayhawks- Big 12 Purdue Boilermakers- Big Ten Arizona Wildcats- Pac-12 Marquette Golden Eagles- Big East UConn Huskies- Big East Houston Cougars- Big 12 Tennessee Volunteers- SEC Creighton Bluejays- Big East Duke Blue Devils- ACC Miami Hurricanes- ACC Gonzaga Bulldogs- West Coast Conference Texas A&M Aggies- SEC Baylor Golden Bears- Big 12 North Carolina Tar Heels- ACC Texas Longhorns- Big 12 Kentucky Wildcats- SEC Alabama Crimson Tide- SEC Colorado Buffaloes- Pac-12 Florida Atlantic Owls-American Athletic Arkansas Razorbacks- SEC Michigan State Spartans- Big Ten James Madison Dukes- Sun Belt USC Trojans- Pac-12 Virginia Cavaliers- ACC Mississippi State Bulldogs- SEC

College Basketball Week 4: What's ahead?

On Monday, the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers will face against the No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs, and the No. 15 Texas Longhorns will clash against the No. 5 UConn Huskies. Both games are key to seeing the progression of the AP Top 25, as both the Longhorns and Bulldogs could earn a spot in the top 10 if they pull off their respective upsets.

There isn't another clash between ranked schools until Thursday, Nov. 23rd, when the No. 21 Michigan State Spartans will try an pull a surprising upset over the No. 3 Arizona Wildcats.

In other interesting clashes, No. 4 Marquette will face the UCLA Bruins on Tuesday, Nov. 21 while Arkansas will face off with Stanford on Wednesday. The Cardinal could try and pull off an upset to enter into the AP Top 25.