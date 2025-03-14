College football analyst David Pollack shares positive update on wife Lindsey following brain surgery

College football analyst David Pollack has provided an update on his wife, Lindsey, following her brain surgery.

Pollack is a former ESPN broadcaster and longtime college football commentator. On Monday, he revealed that Lindsey was set to have surgery at Duke Hospital for brain cancer.

Following the surgery, Pollack shared a major update on the status of his wife in a post on X.

"My Babydoll’s morning after a 6+ hour surgery. I mean ain’t God good?" Pollack wrote Thursday.

The video update shows Lindsey in a hospital bed with a bandage wrapped around her head, listening to "Goodness of God" by Essential Worship and Rhett Walker and reacting to the lyrics.

In his post on Monday, Pollack had said he likes to keep his personal life private but shared a touching message revealing his wife would have surgery and asked for thoughts and prayers.

“I do not share much of my personal life on social media but today is gonna be different,” Pollack wrote. “If you are the praying type please lift up my wife Lindsey. She has brain cancer and surgery is Wednesday at Duke. So thankful to serve a loving God that meets us in our struggles!”

David Pollack played college football at Georgia. He was a three-time All-American and was widely recognized as the top college defensive player in the nation.

Pollack finished his college career recording four interceptions and 36 sacks, which is a Georgia record. The Cincinnati Bengals selected him in the first round of the 2005 NFL draft at 17th overall.

However, Pollack suffered a major injury in his second season and was forced to retire after trying to come back. He ended his NFL career with 29 tackles, 4.5 sacks and one fumble recovery. In 2020, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Pollack served as a college football analyst at ESPN from 2011 until 2023.

College football fans share positive messages to David Pollack

After David Pollack gave the update on his wife, the college football world reacted to the positive news.

"Thank you for posting this David. Lindsey has been in my heart and prayers since your post. Man, we are on this journey together bro. It's a a Dawg thing. I'm sure Stafford is right there with you too. Fight Fight Fight. God is good," a fan wrote.

"Awesome! Continued prayers," a fan added.

His fellow analysts have also given Pollack positive messages for his wife, who seemingly is on the road to recovery after brain surgery.

The couple married in 2005 and have a son and a daughter.

