"Prayers for Lindsey" - Former OSU star Kirk Herbstreit drops heartfelt message for David Pollack after tragic news

Former college football analyst David Pollack built up a huge following during his time hosting ESPN's beloved pregame show "College GameDay" before he was laid off in 2023. On Monday, the former analyst shared devastating news on X about his wife, Lindsey Pollack's health condition.

Ad

"I do not share much of my personal life on social media but today is gonna be different. If you are the praying type please lift up my wife Lindsey. She has brain cancer and surgery is Wednesday at Duke. So thankful to serve a loving God that meets us in our struggles!" David Pollack tweeted.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Football fans and analysts rallied to the former Georgia Bulldogs linebacker's comfort, and his former colleague, Ohio State Buckeyes alum Kirk Herbstreit, wrote a heartfelt message for him on X.

"Prayers for Lindsey and the entire Pollack family," Herbstreit tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

David Pollack and his wife, Lindsey, met during their time at the University of Georgia when he played for the Bulldogs while she pursued her master's in early childhood education at the institution. The notoriously private couple has one son and one daughter.

The couple started the "Pollack Family Foundation" in 2016 to raise awareness about childhood obesity and has helped to provide support services to families in Georgia.

David Pollack receives widespread support

After his announcement on Monday about his wife's condition, David Pollack received widespread support from his fellow analysts, including former colleague Rece Davis, with whom he hosted ESPN's "Thursday Night Football" when he replaced Craig James in 2012.

Ad

Davis, who announced Pollack as the newest inductee into the College Football Hall of Fame live on air in 2020, tweeted an encouraging message for his former colleague on X.

"We will be steadfast in prayer. So many people love you, Lindsey and your entire family. Psalm 130:2," Davis wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Pollack was a dominant force in college football, winning the Chuck Bednarik, Lott and Ted Hendricks awards during his Georgia Bulldogs career between 2001 and 2004. He was a two-time SEC Player of the Year and the SEC Defensive Player of the Year. In addition, he was a three-time All-SEC selection (2002-2004), two-time consensus All-American (2002 and 2004) and first-team All-American (2003).

He was picked No. 17 in the first round of the 2004 NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, although his career was abruptly ended by a freak neck injury in his second season in the NFL, forcing him to retire. Between 2011 and 2023, he was an analyst for ESPN before being laid off.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.