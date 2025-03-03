College football analyst highlights only positive thing at Florida State under Mike Norvell

The Florida State Seminoles under coach Mike Norvell were one of the most disappointing teams in college football last season finishing with a 2-10 record. The Seminoles began the season ranked No. 10 in the preseason polls after a sensational 13-1 record in 2023 where they controversially missed out on the last four-team College Football Playoff.

During Friday's segment of "Always College Football," analyst Greg McElroy highlighted the only positive aspect of the Seminoles at the moment while predicting a better 2025 season.

"There's only one direction to go for Mike Norvell and the Noles, and that's up," McElroy said (0:25). "Because it can't get any worse than the 2-10 season they experienced last year. I, however, think there is a sliver of optimism to be had for the team this season. First things first, they flipped the staff. So, when things fall off a cliff you have to look internally."

Mike Norvell was praised for shaking up FSU staff

The Florida State Seminoles faltered offensively for most of last season behind the arm of transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (1,065 passing yards along with four touchdowns and six interceptions). The Seminoles were ranked No. 132 in offense in the country while averaging 2.85 yards per carry.

While Mike Norvell was in the hot seat for most of last season, he flipped the script after the end of the season and hired former UCF Knights coach Gus Malzahn to be the new offensive coordinator and former Nebraska Cornhuskers D. C, Tony White to be the Seminoles new defensive coordinator.

During Friday's segment of "Always College Football," Greg McElroy praised Norvell for his staff changes.

"So, identifying the weaknesses of last year's team and their inability to run the football," McElroy said. "You went out and got a guy who has long excelled creating big yardage and a lot of points because of his run schemes. I love the marriage that Gus Malzahn is going to have with his new QB."

Mike Norvell will be one of the most scrutinized coaches in college football next season after his contrasting fortunes during the 2024 college football season vis-a-vis the 2023 season.

