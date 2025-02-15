College football analyst names top 5 CFB QBs to give stiff competition to Arch Manning

Arch Manning figures to be the most-watched quarterback in college football next season. The Texas redshirt sophomore comes from football royalty, giving him a leg up on the rest of the passers in terms of attention. But Manning isn't the only signal-caller that could break out.

CBS Sports' Josh Pate spoke Friday on his "Josh Pate's College Football Show" podcast about the other triggermen who can make their mark this fall.

"I think Dante Moore has a spot in this conversation," Pate said (0:40). "That's the starting quarterback for Oregon this year. Remember, he went to UCLA, played as a freshman, then he transferred, then he sat last year. That will be so valuable for him.

"There'll probably be a time down the road when Dante Moore hears his name called in the NFL draft, and when they're interviewing him, he's thanking Dan Lanning, he's thanking Oregon, and he's also thanking the good Lord that he was put in a position to where he actually had to sit for a year — in the middle of his career."

Pate also talked about Washington's Demond Williams Jr., who threw for 944 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception for Jedd Fisch as a freshman. Williams isn't nearly as well known as Manning, but like the Texas quarterback, he is a dual-threat talent who played some last year and figures to take the reins in 2025.

Pate also named Ole Miss' Austin Simmons, Baylor's Sawyer Robertson and Ohio State's Julian Sayin.

"My guess is you'll be watching him as the starter in Columbus this year," Pate said of Sayin. "I first saw him at Elite 11 and most of you will see him for the first time this spring or this fall. There's a lot of re-tooling that's gonna go on there, but in terms of raw talent, I don't think they'll drop off in the aggregate.

"They'll probably be more talented at quarterback than they were this past year with Will Howard. When you watch Sayin throw, it's really unique. He's got, like, one of the fastest releases you'll ever see. There is zip on the ball."

What are Arch Manning's Heisman chances in 2025?

Pate is high on Arch Manning, much like a lot of other college football media personalities. He takes over for a Longhorns team that has made the College Football Playoff semifinals in consecutive seasons.

Manning doesn't have the full complement of weapons his predecessor had, but Texas is a name-brand program that will likely refill. As of the end of last month, ESPN BET has Manning as next season's Heisman Trophy favorite with +750 odds.

With Quinn Ewers gone, it'll be Arch Manning's show in Austin.

