"He fit better than Quinn Ewers was": CFB insider believes Arch Manning & Texas are a match made in heaven for 2025 season

Arch Manning served as Quinn Ewers' backup at Texas for each of the past two seasons. As the former takes over for the Longhorns, Steve Sarkisian's team might be better set up to play how it likes, a style that might surprise some people when its talent is factored in.

On3's J.D. PicKell believes that Manning's wait will pay off for both parties.

"As much as I'm trying to temper expectations, I think he's gonna be really good," PicKell said Tuesday on 'The Hard Count with J.D. PicKell.' "I think from a skillset perspective, he fits Texas as a roster and what they are right now offensively better than what Quinn Ewers was.

"Hear me clearly. I don't think that he should've played last year, but from a fit perspective, with what he does running the football, I think he fits better than what Quinn Ewers was," he added.

PicKell believes that the Longhorns could use Manning in a similar fashion as Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame deployed Riley Leonard this season. PicKell also thinks a smashmouth style suits Texas.

"Texas, with how they're built, in my estimation, they're a lot more Toyota RAV4, Hummer than they are Ferrari," PicKell said. "They're a lot more, 'Run the freaking ball, punch you in the mouth, play good defense.' You add a mobile quarterback to that mix ... that's the strength of the Texas offense."

Why Arch Manning is set up for success

Arch Manning has only had two career starts, neither of which particularly came against the toughest competition. Still, he went 2-0 before being sat back on the bench behind Ewers. The larger sample size that next season will provide will go a long way in showing Manning's true value.

"Let's give Arch a little bit of runway to get it figured out," PicKell said. "Now, I do think he's gonna benefit a lot from having sat behind a Quinn Ewers to get comfortable in an offense, to be in a college weight room, to get all those reps against a college defense. I think that's going to benefit him and allow him to have more success than if he had played early.

"Does he have all the tools, all the pedigree, all the potential to be one of the best quarterbacks in college football next year? I believe so," he added. "So let's try and hold our cards a little bit closely on opinions for at least the first few games. Let's give it some time. I think he's gonna be great."

Now, all of college football holds its breath in waiting to see Arch Manning take over in Austin.

