College football analyst predicts Ty Simpson to become QB No. 1 at Alabama next season

College football analyst Greg McElroy believes that Ty Simpson is firmly in control of Alabama's starting quarterback job next season. Simpson is competing against Austin Mack and Keelon Russell for the job.

"Right now, based on my understanding of what's going on at Tuscalusa, is that Ty has had a solid camp," McElroy said on "Always College Football" on Wednesday. "He is in firm control of the No. 1 job so far that, the other two, between Austin Mack and Keelon Russell, those are the ones that are kind of competing for that No. 2 spot right now.

"Once we get into the summer, maybe that competition is extended, maybe one of those guys makes a leap and makes this thing super competitive down the stretch. I don't think we're gonna have an answer anytime soon. At least, I don't think it's going to make sense publicly for them to come out and endorse one guy as the starter for fear that there's only three guys right now on scholarship.

"You lose one of the other two guys, now you're down to two, and you're back in the portal for a guy who doesn't have a great feel for the system. If I were in charge of this quarterback competition, this thing is going all the way into Week 1."

Ty Simpson looks to finally secure starting quarterback role with Alabama

Ty Simpson has been with the Alabama football program since 2022. He joined the Crimson Tide as an early enrollee in January 2022. He saw his first action against Utah State during the season opener, getting playing time toward the end of a 55-0 victory, and saw action in four games while redshirting.

Simpson then saw sporadic playing time in the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Simpson is 29 of 50 for 381 yards through 16 appearances.

Now, with Jalen Milroe NFL-bound after declaring for the draft, Simpson will get his opportunity to lead the Crimson Tide. He is entering his junior season in 2025.

He'll attempt to help Alabama build off a 2024 season in which the Crimson Tide finished 9-4.

