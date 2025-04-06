  • home icon
  College football analyst reveals what Hugh Freeze needs to do to keep his job at Auburn

College football analyst reveals what Hugh Freeze needs to do to keep his job at Auburn

By Arnold
Modified Apr 06, 2025 18:48 GMT
SEC Football Media Days - Source: Getty
SEC Football Media Days - Source: Getty

Auburn coach Hugh Freeze is on thin ice. Across two seasons with the Tigers, Freeze has posted an underwhelming 11-14 record.

Although Freeze has established himself as one of the country's top coaches, he is in a tough spot at Auburn entering his third year. Because Freeze's job could be in danger, college football analyst Josh Pate outlined the bare minimum the coach needs to achieve to keep his position.

"Long story short, if you're asking me what he has to do to keep his job, an 8-4 (record) or better is fine," Pate said on an episode of his show on Sunday (1:25). "And that's no guarantee. If they go 7-6, then he's gone. I'm just saying 8-4 quiets a lot of that."
Pate also said that Auburn has one of the best wide receiver corps that can help the team offensively. However, the analyst said that the Tigers need to work on their turnovers and learn how to keep the ball better.

In his first year at Auburn, Freeze led the team to a 6-7 record, losing the bowl game in the process. However, in his second year, the Tigers posted a 5-7 record, failing to even qualify for a bowl game.

Since Freeze is a coach who has a reputation for winning titles and championships, the Tigers will look to back him for another year. However, if the team fails to show any improvement, they could move forward with a different coach.

A glimpse into Hugh Freeze's Auburn contract

Auburn Tigers HC Hugh Freeze - Source: Getty
Auburn Tigers HC Hugh Freeze - Source: Getty

According to reports, Hugh Freeze signed a six-year contract at Auburn when he was hired in November 2022. He earns $6.5 million as an annual base salary.

Freeze is tied down to Auburn through January 2029. He also rakes in a $225,000 retention bonus on Feb. 1 each year. Freeze also made a reported $300,000 in bonuses when he led Auburn to a bowl game in his first college football season at the helm.

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
