College football analyst sheds light on "extremely dangerous" situation at Georgia under Kirby Smart

Although the Georgia Bulldogs have established themselves as one of the best and most dominant teams in college football, there's one glaring issue the program and coach Kirby Smart face. There seems to be a culture around reckless driving when it comes to players getting behind the wheel.

Ad

College football analyst and former Bulldogs linebacker David Pollack doesn't believe there's a solution to the issue at the moment. On Wednesday's episode of his show, "CFB with DP," he offered his take on the situation. Ultimately, Pollack believes NIL money and young college players having cars and testing their speeds have been the prime reason for the spike in issues.

“There is no solution,” Pollack said. “Here’s what’s happening now: the kids are getting fined, which is good. If you don’t know, we live really close to this, and there’s this Athens loop, and it’s Loop 10. It goes around the perimeter here of the Athens area.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"From what I understand, I’ve heard a bunch of good stories now about how they’ll basically time themselves going around the loop, which is extremely dangerous. Not good. Not smart. But you know, back in the day, we didn’t have these cars because we didn’t have this money. So, mo' money, mo' problems, right?”

Ad

Pollack explained that the school has brought people who have lost family members to reckless driving accidents to try and speak to the players. Even some police officers have been brought in as speakers, but Pollack says the message simply isn't sinking in for some reason.

The situation feels like a rather helpless one overall. Pollack doesn't see a viable solution in sight and believes if there was one to be found, Kirby Smart would have implemented it by now.

Ad

“But I just don’t think there’s anything you can do. Fine. Kick them off the team. Suspend them indefinitely. That’s the kind of stuff you can do. Listen, that takes a paycheck away, probably. Take some of that money away, and that’s probably a start,” Pollack said. “But otherwise, I promise you Kirby probably would have figured it out.”

Ad

Ad

Georgia wide receiver was arrested for reckless driving this month

NCAA Football: Tennessee at Georgia - Source: Imagn

On March 19, Georgia wide receiver Nitro Tuggle was arrested for misdemeanor speeding and reckless driving. Tuggle was allegedly traveling at 107 mph, adding to a string of DUI and reckless driving issues that Georgia players have seen in recent years. This is just one of many recent examples the Georgia program has seen, and it certainly isn't the most devastating.

Ad

In January of 2023, a deadly car crash took the lives of offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy. The issue needs to be addressed and resolved quickly for the betterment of the entire program and those local to the school. Hopefully, the program and Kirby Smart can promptly implement an effective solution.

Also Read: "Disappointed": Georgia HC Kirby Smart reacts to the arrest of two Bulldogs players for driving-related offenses

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Georgia Bulldogs Fan? Check out the latest Georgia Bulldogs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!