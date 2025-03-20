Kirby Smart's Georgia face serious setback as WR Nitro Tuggle gets into legal trouble 

The Georgia Bulldogs Athletic Department has reportedly suspended Nitro Tuggle following his arrest on Thursday. Tuggle was taken to the Athens-Clarke County Jail at around 2 a.m. ET and charged with two misdemeanors: reckless driving and speeding. He posted bail/bond for $26 at 2:55 a.m. ET.

Fox News Paulina Dedaj reported that Tuggle and offensive lineman Marques Easely are suspended in a statement from Georgia's Athletic Department.

Dedaj transcribed the following quotes.

"Nitro Tuggle and Marques Easley have been suspended indefinitely from all team activities. There will be no further comment," Georgia's Athletic Department wrote.

Athens Banner Herald's Marc Weiszer reported that Easley is suspended after he crashed his white Dodge Challenger in a residential area on Monday night. He lost control and left the roadway, hitting a power distribution box and two other vehicles as he traveled to 1313 Redwood Lane in Athens, Georgia.

Both players joined Georgia last season as freshmen and appeared in two games. They competed together in the team's 48-3 blowout win over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Sep. 7. Tuggle had two receptions for 25 yards.

The team has dealt with off-the-field issues with players in recent years, including former Bulldogs running back Trevor Etienne last year. Etienne was arrested and charged with a DUI, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane. However, the charges were later dropped, and made his season debut in the win against Tennessee Tech.

Coach Kirby Smart has begun spring training camp for the 2025 season. The swift decision to suspend Tuggle and Easley emphasizes discipline and spotlighting other players to perform and stay out of trouble.

Georgia Bulldogs spring training camp off to a rough start

Nitro Tuggle and Marques Easley's suspension comes after Smart expressed his frustration with the freshmen players on Tuesday. In a press conference, he shared that they aren't in shape as he wants them to be in practice.

The Georgia Bulldogs have also lost several key players in the offseason, including quarterback Carson Beck, which could hurt their chances of competing for a College Football Playoff spot.

Beck decided to leave Smart's team and transfer to the Miami Hurricanes on Jan. 10. Last season, he completed 290 passes for 3,485 yards and 28 touchdowns. Although it wasn't his best year in college football, he helped Georgia win the SEC Championship against the Texas Longhorns on Dec. 7.

Smart will also be without wide receiver Arian Smith and Etienne, who are entering the 2025 NFL draft. The recent struggles in spring training camp and the suspension of his two players come at a difficult time as Smart hopes to get Georgia ready for the upcoming season.

