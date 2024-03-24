Why was Trevor Etienne arrested? Looking at latest charges against Georgia RB ahead of 2024 season

Georgia Bulldogs' latest addition ahead of the 2024 season, former Florida RB Trevor Etienne was arrested in Athens-Clarke County at around 4:35 AM on Sunday, Mar. 24. According to police records, four charges were leveled against the star RB, bonds for all of which were posted for.

Etienne, 19, was charged with DUI, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane. The Georgia RB has posted bond totalling $1,883, according to Athens-Clarke County records. Etienne was released shortly after his arrest, around 5:27 AM.

The arrest comes a couple of months after the former Florida star made the switch to Georgia, joining Kirby Smart's men as the Bulldogs look for redemption after missing out on the 2023 College Football Playoff. There has been no official statement from the player or the Bulldogs as of this writing.

Why was Trevor Etienne arrested?

Georgia RB Trevor Etienne was arrested for four counts by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. Besides driving under the influence, the 19-year-old was also charged with reckless driving, affixing materials that reduce the visibility of windows/windshield, and failure to maintain the lane.

Etienne was arrested and later released in around an hour between 4:35 AM and 5:27 AM on Sunday morning. While many will be waiting for the team to take some form of action against Etienne, a statement from HC Kirby Smart will be something to look out for.

Can Trevor Etienne's transfer help Georgia Bulldogs get back to the CFP?

Etienne, brother of Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Etienne, joined the Georgia Bulldogs following talks of a possible entry in this year's NFL Draft. The 19-year-old put up his second consecutive 700-yard season in 2023, going for 753 rushing yards, and eight touchdowns, on 131 carries.

Georgia HC Kirby Smart and fellow Bulldogs have had high praise for the running back since his transfer, who is expected to be RB1, with Smart stating the following.

“In terms of his effort and practice habits, we’ve encouraged him to give great effort, run the ball past the last defender,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Etienne this past Tuesday. “He’s a sponge. He’s absorbed that. He’s enjoyed getting pushed. He’s enjoying the competition of that room because there’s guys he’s competing with in that room. I’m very pleased with where he is and hope that he’ll continue the trajectory he’s on.”

While the team has only had praise for Etienne since joining the Bulldogs, it will be intriguing to watch how they react to this news, in the coming days.