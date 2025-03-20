  • home icon
"I'm calling out all the freshman": Kirby Smart clarifies his stern message for out-of-shape Georgia players

By Garima
Modified Mar 20, 2025 21:21 GMT
Syndication: Online Athens - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Online Athens - Source: Imagn

The Georgia Bulldogs have already held four practices ahead of the 2025 season, and during this time, areas in need of work have become clear. During a press conference on Tuesday, coach Kirby Smart shared that the freshmen receivers are often fatigued at the rigorous practice sessions, as they aren’t yet operating at full speed.

“I want to be clear, I’m not calling out freshmen receivers for not being in shape. I’m calling out all the freshmen for not being in shape,” Smart clarified. “There’s not a guy out there, a freshman, that’s sustaining his reps and just flourishing.
"They’re not used to the tempo of practice nor should they be. Right? There’s not a high school program in the country that can practice like we do.” (7:30)
He then mentioned that the freshmen are unable to get through the designated amount of reps during practice but hopes to improve on that.

"They've got to get in shape," Smart said. "They're constantly tired at practice. They've got their hands on their hips, exhausted. I think there's a little anxiety in that. ... So, you know, they're trying.
"There's no lack of effort and they're talented, but they've got a long way to go in terms of learning what to do and that's our job. Our job is to get them ready to go. They are not where they need to be." (1:35)
Kirby Smart on Georgia’s progress

Coach Kirby Smart also detailed how his team as a whole is performing so far in practice.

"Long way from good. We are a work in progress," Smart said of Georgia. "We have the least number of players who have gone through three spring practices since I've been here. So that should tell you something. I asked the guys to stand up who have practiced at least three spring practices, so this obviously would make their fourth.
“There's basically nobody standing. We just don't, we have a very young, inexperienced group. We really can't practice to our standard because they're all tired." (0:10)

Since it’s only spring, the Bulldogs have ample time to improve in the coming months. With another practice scheduled for Thursday, the team is inching closer to meeting Smart’s expectations.

