College Football analysts emphasizes on Oklahoma's "financial boom" despite recent struggles

Oklahoma’s athletic department is experiencing a financial surge despite recent struggles on the fields of competition. SEC Network broadcaster and OU alum Dari Nowkhah defended the Sooners, emphasizing their financial strength amid fan frustration. Nowkhah said on The REF’s "T-Row in the Morning Show":

"It's a financial boom," Nowkhah said. "Overall, it's a really good thing for the athletic department. But it's also a rise in expectations in performance as well as support from the NIL perspective, as well as the in-stadium, in-venue, in-arena perspective. I get it. For softball, it's great. For football, it's great … but this is a league where there is no offseason just because it's not football or softball season.

“I just don’t want this perception of my alma mater, of the school that I love, of a fanbase that I love, despite coming across as very insulting to a lot of it, to be looked down upon by the rest of this league."

Although Nowkhah remains optimistic, concerns persist. A to Z Sports noted that Oklahoma isn’t in an ideal position athletically. Outside of softball, the Sooners are struggling in sports they once dominated. Their baseball program is competitive, and women’s basketball shows promise, yet expectations remain unmet elsewhere.

Financially, the Oklahoma Sooners are thriving

Oklahoma fans react during the Armed Forces Bowl football game. - Source: Imagn

The Oklahoman reported that Oklahoma surpassed $200 million in both revenue and operating expenses for the first time in the 2024 fiscal year. According to the school’s NCAA financial report, OU recorded $206,189,277 in total operating expenses while generating an excess revenue of $2,640,499. These figures do not include the nearly $6.3 million transferred back to the institution from athletics.

Recruiting investments reflect the financial growth. Of the more than $6 million spent on recruiting, football accounted for $3,856,295 — far exceeding men’s basketball ($700,000) and women’s basketball ($225,000). Football recruiting expenses have surged, rising from $2.6 million in 2022 to more than $3.5 million last year. In 2019, that number was under $1.3 million, highlighting the program’s increased investment in talent acquisition.

With rising investments and a move to the Southeastern Conference, the Sooners face mounting expectations. Whether that translates into success across all sports remains to be seen.

