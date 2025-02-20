Danny Stutsman NFL Draft Projection: Top 3 teams that should target Oklahoma Sooners LB

Danny Stutsman is one of the most fun draft prospects to watch. He has an uncanny ability to find a way to disrupt the flow of an offensive play and get a tackle on the ball carrier.

He has been one of the best middle linebackers in college football for the past few years and is expected to hold down that role for an NFL team from next season. He is one of the most consistent performers on defense and was voted consensus All-American last season.

Danny Stutsman draft profile

Stutsman is the personification of the modern-day linebacker. He is quick and aggressive to the ball, often beating the run protection and being the first to get to the running back. He had 37 tackles for loss in his college football career. He will help to plug any running lanes.

Additionally, he can hold his own if he has to drop into coverage on passing downs, especially if he sits underneath in zone coverage, which eliminates the safe options of hitches and shallow crosses. He does not profile as well in man coverage, but that is expected of a linebacker of his profile.

Danny Stutsman profiles well to be developed into a regular starter in the NFL, but it remains to be seen if he has the potential to be more than a league-average middle linebacker.

Danny Stutsman 2025 NFL Draft Projection: 3 best fits for Oklahoma Sooners LB

#1. Dallas Cowboys

NFL: Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

The Dallas Cowboys need to decide what to do with Micah Parsons. The linebacker is entering a contract year, and it is almost unprecedented to let a 25-year-old All-Pro walk for nothing. Stutsman does not have Parsons' pass rush ability, but he could be a stopgap if Parsons leaves. His run-defense ferocity is also reminiscent of former Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch.

Stutsman could also help improve a Cowboys rushing defense that ranked 29th last season. New defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus likes to play a 4-3 defense, so Stutsman could plug the middle while allowing the other linebackers to rush the quarterback. The Cowboys' 12th overall pick would be too high, but the next two picks at 44 and 76 can be good value if they land Stutsman.

#2. Seattle Seahawks

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks - Source: Imagn

The Seattle Seahawks could use an upgrade at the position, with current starter Ernest Jones entering the last year of his contract. The Seahawks have quality up front with Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy II.

Their secondary is also well-equipped with Devon Witherspoon, Riq Woolen and Julian Love. However, the linebacker depth remains thin, and acquiring a rush defense specialist like Stutsman will help add some toughness to the team. Danny Stutsman could be in play with the Seahawks' pick at #48.

#3. Carolina Panthers

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons - Source: Imagn

The Panthers need help in several roster spots. One of the most pressing needs for the team is finding linebackers who can stop the run. The Panthers ranked dead last in rushing defense last year, and general manager Dan Morgan has already expressed that one of the offseason priorities is to get stronger to stop the run.

Danny Stutsman alone would not be able to turn around the defense, but he can be the key addition in the middle with either the Panthers' 57th or 74th pick.

