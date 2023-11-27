College Football Coaching Rumors Roundup: Who's in? Who's out?

The college football regular season came to an end over the weekend, and with that, there have been plenty of coaching changes.

We have already seen multiple coaches fired while others left their current jobs to take another head coaching gig at a bigger school.

Let's take a look at some of the new hirings in college football.

College Football Coaching Carousel 2023-24

Jeff Lebby to Mississippi State

The Mississippi State Bulldogs hired Oklahoma Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby as their new head coach.

Mississippi State sacked Zach Arnett after not even lasting a full season, as the Bulldogs went 5-7 this season.

Mike Elko to Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies fired Jimbo Fisher and went out and hired Duke coach Mike Elko.

Elko was the coach of the Blue Devils for two seasons, going 16-9. He'll look to get the Aggies back on track after Texas A&M went 7-5.

Jonathan Smith to Michigan State

The Michigan State Spartans have had an interim coach all season long but finally went out and hired Jonathan Smith as the permanent head coach.

Smith had led the Oregon State Beavers since 2018 and went 34-35 all-time with the program.

David Braun to Northwestern

David Braun was announced as the permanent head coach of the Northwestern Wildcats after serving as the interim coach this season.

Braun led the team to a 7-5 record and will look to build off of that in 2024.

College Football coaches fired

Dana Holgorsen fired from Houston

Dana Holgorsen was fired after five seasons

The Houston Cougars laid off coach Dana Holgorsen after five seasons.

Holgorsen went 31-28 all-time with the Cougars but was fired after a 4-8 season.

Tom Allen fired from Indiana

The Indiana Hoosiers sacked Tom Allen after seven seasons as he went 33-49, including going 3-9 this season.

Danny Gonzales fired from New Mexico

The New Mexico Lobos let go of Danny Gonzales after he went 11-32 in four seasons as head coach.

Andy Avalos fired from Boise State

Andy Avalos was dismissed after just three seasons as the head coach of the Boise State Broncos.

Avalos led the team to a 7-5 record in his first season and followed it up with a 10-4 record. But he was fired after going 5-5 to begin this season.