Is Dan Mullen the next Syracuse head coach? Former Florida HC clears the air around ACC coaching rumors

Dan Mullen has been one of the better candidates that are available in a coaching search right now as programs figure out their future. With a 103-61 career coaching record, he has been the leader of some incredible quarterback talents such as Alex Smith, Tim Tebow, Dak Prescott and Kyle Trask to name a few.

People have been throwing his name out there as the next potential coaching hire for the Syracuse Orange after firing Dino Babers. Dan Mullen has not coached since being fired by the Florida Gators in 2021.

Mullen took to social media and made his stance clear on the matter with an 11-word response to the rumors:

"Love the cuse. But will not be the next head coach."

He does have some history with the Syracuse Orange as he was a graduate assistant for the program during the 1998 season. However, it seems the coaching search will have to continue without Mullen being involved.

What are some potential reasons that Dan Mullen ruled out the Syracuse Orange?

Being the coach of the Syracuse Orange is not a highly prominent position for college football for a multitude of reasons. One is that the Atlantic Coast Conference is not considered to be a great Power Five football conference as their luster is beginning to fade.

With rumors of teams like the Florida State Seminoles and Clemson Tigers wanting to leave the conference, what is the stability when the top universities are willingly trying to leave?

There is also the fact that Dan Mullen has proven to be a valuable asset on television right now. He is currently working for ESPN and is busy with college football analysis.

Until any coaching assignment interests him, he is going to continue collecting on his $12 million buyout from the Florida Gators.

This will be an interesting dilemma to see where the Syracuse Orange wind up going in their coaching search. It seems the two sides were not talking much so this news does not come as much of a surprise. Who will be the next Syracuse coach?