The college football landscape continues to shift dramatically. Two of California's biggest college football teams are reportedly joining the Big Ten conference. According to Sports Illustrated, USC and UCLA are set to join the Big Ten as soon as 2024.

The days of intrastate college football rivals (and schools within driving distance of each other) are gone, replaced by continual consolidation of big programs into superconferences. College students and fans will now have to fly to conference rival games rather than take a half-day road trip.

The schools expressed interest to B1G several months ago. Negotiations escalated over the last few weeks. @wilnerhotline USC & UCLA’s deal with the Big Ten could be done in a matter of days/hours, sources tell @SINow. It is down the line. B1G is prepared for an announcement.Target year 2024.The schools expressed interest to B1G several months ago. Negotiations escalated over the last few weeks. @SInow @wilnerhotline USC & UCLA’s deal with the Big Ten could be done in a matter of days/hours, sources tell @SINow. It is down the line. B1G is prepared for an announcement.Target year 2024.The schools expressed interest to B1G several months ago. Negotiations escalated over the last few weeks.

Fans wasted no time in voicing their dismay or joy at the news of USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten:

The California to Michigan flight schedule will be packed:

WrongedSports @SportsWronged @RossDellenger @SInow @wilnerhotline Can't wait for USC and UCLA to play in Michigan and Minnesota in November. @RossDellenger @SInow @wilnerhotline Can't wait for USC and UCLA to play in Michigan and Minnesota in November.

Getting a bartender to change the channel of your choice is worth its weight in tips:

Mark Titus @clubtrillion Jon Wilner @wilnerhotline Source: USC and UCLA are planning to leave for the Big Ten as early as 2024. Move *has not been finalized* at the highest levels of power. Source: USC and UCLA are planning to leave for the Big Ten as early as 2024. Move *has not been finalized* at the highest levels of power. My god, if this actually happens it means my chances of getting a bar in LA to put the TV on Big Ten Network will go from 0% to 0.1% twitter.com/wilnerhotline/… My god, if this actually happens it means my chances of getting a bar in LA to put the TV on Big Ten Network will go from 0% to 0.1% twitter.com/wilnerhotline/…

The Pac-12 losing two of its biggest programs will certainly hurt the conference:

Next, the SEC and the Big 10 can join together in one big conference:

Nicole Auerbach @NicoleAuerbach Just got off the phone with someone who believes this eventually leads to two megaconferences — the Big Ten and SEC — with 20 or more members apiece. Just got off the phone with someone who believes this eventually leads to two megaconferences — the Big Ten and SEC — with 20 or more members apiece.

A1 steak sauce goes great on hats:

BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL @edsbs Jon Wilner @wilnerhotline Source: USC and UCLA are planning to leave for the Big Ten as early as 2024. Move *has not been finalized* at the highest levels of power. Source: USC and UCLA are planning to leave for the Big Ten as early as 2024. Move *has not been finalized* at the highest levels of power. If this happens I will eat a hat twitter.com/wilnerhotline/… If this happens I will eat a hat twitter.com/wilnerhotline/…

According to one Twitter user, the left are not as tough as the conservatives:

Bis @bisbro69 @wilnerhotline Don't you think the physical, conservative Big Ten players will be a little too rough and scary for the weak, liberal California players? This seems like a disaster waiting to happen, and frankly, I'm disgusted @wilnerhotline Don't you think the physical, conservative Big Ten players will be a little too rough and scary for the weak, liberal California players? This seems like a disaster waiting to happen, and frankly, I'm disgusted

You haven’t experienced college until you've had to wake up for 9 AM kickoffs:

You haven’t experienced college until you've had to wake up for 10 PM kickoffs:

Explore every avenue, even if it involves the Detroit Lions.

Imitation is the highest form of flattery:

The shift to superpower college football conferences also affects the athletes

With schools like Oklahoma, the University of Texas and now USC and UCLA joining the SEC and Big Ten, the dynamic is changing. It is fast becoming two super conferences and everyone else. With regard to student athletes, the superconference era also brings new leverage for players in terms of compensation and having the ability to cultivate their own voice.

The landmark U.S. Supreme Court case NCAA v. Alston paved the way to increased rights for athletes. This includes monetary compensation as well as a share of name, image, and likeness rights. Name, image, and likeness (NIL) is now a significant driver for college athletes and how they exercise their power in college sports.

While it remains to be seen how the superconferences and NIL works out, it is evident that college athletes will have a bigger part of the pie. They will have some leverage with regard to the schools and the conferences involved. The current college football climate is far from the longstanding tradition of preventing college athletes from profiting from football.

