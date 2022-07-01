"College football is getting weird" - Fans express disappointment over USC and UCLA joining Big Ten conference

The college football landscape continues to shift dramatically. Two of California's biggest college football teams are reportedly joining the Big Ten conference. According to Sports Illustrated, USC and UCLA are set to join the Big Ten as soon as 2024.
The days of intrastate college football rivals (and schools within driving distance of each other) are gone, replaced by continual consolidation of big programs into superconferences. College students and fans will now have to fly to conference rival games rather than take a half-day road trip.
Fans wasted no time in voicing their dismay or joy at the news of USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten:
The California to Michigan flight schedule will be packed:
Getting a bartender to change the channel of your choice is worth its weight in tips:
The Pac-12 losing two of its biggest programs will certainly hurt the conference:
Next, the SEC and the Big 10 can join together in one big conference:
A1 steak sauce goes great on hats:
According to one Twitter user, the left are not as tough as the conservatives:
You haven’t experienced college until you've had to wake up for 9 AM kickoffs:
You haven’t experienced college until you've had to wake up for 10 PM kickoffs:
Explore every avenue, even if it involves the Detroit Lions.
Imitation is the highest form of flattery:
The shift to superpower college football conferences also affects the athletes
With schools like Oklahoma, the University of Texas and now USC and UCLA joining the SEC and Big Ten, the dynamic is changing. It is fast becoming two super conferences and everyone else. With regard to student athletes, the superconference era also brings new leverage for players in terms of compensation and having the ability to cultivate their own voice.
The landmark U.S. Supreme Court case NCAA v. Alston paved the way to increased rights for athletes. This includes monetary compensation as well as a share of name, image, and likeness rights. Name, image, and likeness (NIL) is now a significant driver for college athletes and how they exercise their power in college sports.
While it remains to be seen how the superconferences and NIL works out, it is evident that college athletes will have a bigger part of the pie. They will have some leverage with regard to the schools and the conferences involved. The current college football climate is far from the longstanding tradition of preventing college athletes from profiting from football.